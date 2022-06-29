ASYLUM TOWNSHIP — Residents can discard unwanted items soon at a recycling event at the Asylum Township Building on Route 187 south.
On Saturday, July 9 from 8 a.m. to noon, people can drop off items such as aluminum beverage cans, glass bottles and jars, steel bimetal cans, plastic #1-7, magazines, junk mail, newspapers and cardboard.
Objects that will not be accepted include oil containers, black plastic or styrofoam. Items will not be accepted before 8 a.m. or after noon on that date.
The event is sponsored by the volunteers of Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc. More information about the organization can be found on its website at www.BOOinc.org.
