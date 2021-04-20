Troy High School Drama Club members dressed to the nines and walked a red carpet on Thursday night for the formal premiere of thevirtual 2021 musical performance The Greatest Showman: A Pandemic Production. Unable to perform a full spring musical due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trojans rolled out a music video-style montage of song and dance from the hit movie musical The Greatest Showman. Drama Club members, as well as their families, gathered Thursday for the premiere of the virtual production, where the cast, crew and creators walked the red carpet and were interviewed by school administrators before viewing the video live. Drama Club students also received awards and showcased a special live performance during the premiere. The Greatest Showman: A Pandemic Performance can be viewed free of charge on the Troy Area High School Musical Facebook page.
featured
Red carpet rendezvous: Troy Drama Club celebrates new kind of spring musical
Brianne Ostrander
Reporter
I am a reporter with The Daily and Sunday Review in Bradford County, Pennsylvania. See a story? Let me know!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- Despite growing chorus, DOJ limited in police probes
- Woman flown to burn center after RV blast, official says
- Bethlehem officials say Nike warehouse will bring 250 jobs
- Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NY grocery store
- Louisiana soccer team sues US after coach is denied entry
- The Latest: Mexico president gets coronavirus vaccine
- Climate change creates migrants. Biden considers protections
- Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin's fate
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 25
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.