Troy High School Drama Club members dressed to the nines and walked a red carpet on Thursday night for the formal premiere of thevirtual 2021 musical performance The Greatest Showman: A Pandemic Production. Unable to perform a full spring musical due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trojans rolled out a music video-style montage of song and dance from the hit movie musical The Greatest Showman. Drama Club members, as well as their families, gathered Thursday for the premiere of the virtual production, where the cast, crew and creators walked the red carpet and were interviewed by school administrators before viewing the video live. Drama Club students also received awards and showcased a special live performance during the premiere. The Greatest Showman: A Pandemic Performance can be viewed free of charge on the Troy Area High School Musical Facebook page.

