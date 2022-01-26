The blood shortage crisis continues to hit the country hard, especially to patients in critical need of lifesaving donations.
The American Red Cross issued a call to action with a reward on Tuesday to stress the importance of the crisis.
Anyone who gives blood or platelets from Feb. 1 to 28 at a Red Cross blood drive will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email as an incentive to combat the worst blood shortage in over a decade, officials announced.
Krispy Kreme is also offering a free Original Glazed dozen through the end of January to donors. To receive the free Original Glazed dozen, visit a participating Krispy Kreme shop by Jan. 31 and present a donation sticker or a digital blood donor card through the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Winter weather and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, especially the spreading of the Omicron variant, are factors in the shortage, the organization noted.
Specifically, there has been a 10% overall blood donation decline since March 2020 and there has been a 62% drop in college and high school blood drives due to the pandemic, according to the American Red Cross website.
Nationwide, there have been hundreds of blood drives cancelled due to recent winter storms, which forced about 6,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.
Individuals with the most need for blood include accident victims rushed to the emergency room, cancer patients and others who need blood transfusions for lifesaving care without delay.
People can schedule the earliest-available appointment for blood or platelet donations appointment in their area to help ensure accident victims rushed to the
Appointments can be made via the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Blood collection employees and blood drive volunteers are also being sought by the Red Cross. Anyone interest in employment opportunities in the Greater Pennsylvania Region can visit, http://redcross.org/careers. For volunteer opportunities to support Red Cross blood collections, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.