Red Cross offers tips on safely heating homes this winter

The American Red Cross is urging local families to heat their homes safely due to recent increases in home fires across northeastern Pennsylvania this winter.
Home fires this past month have increased by 95% compared to January 2021 in the region, according to the Red Cross’ data. Specifically, the Red Cross has responded to home fires in the counties of Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, Luzerne, Lackawanna, Carbon, Monroe, Pike and Wayne this year.
The organization responded to 47 home fires over the past month, which is almost double the amount from January 2021, that saw the occurrence of 24 home fires.
In January, 240 individuals were helped after home fires with urgent needs like emergency lodging, financial assistance and recovery planning. This is an increase compared to the 95 individuals who were helped in January of last year, according to the American Red Cross.
“That is a 150% increase in the number of people we helped after home fires in January 2021,” the organization said in a statement on Feb. 1.
Each year, The Red Cross responds to around 60,000 disasters each year with home fires being the vast majority of them, according to Lisa Landis, the Red Cross communications and marketing director.
“During the pandemic, many of us are spending more time at home—the place where [people] should feel most secure—but it is often the most dangerous,” she said.
Home fires tend to increase during the fall and winter, with December and January being the peak months.
Heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires and a 2020 Red Cross survey showed that more than half of people have used a space heater. The Red Cross recommends that 3 feet of space should be around all heating equipment, while space heaters should never be left unattended. Space heaters should be on a level, hard and nonflammable surface like a ceramic tile floor and shouldn’t be on rugs or carpets. They should also be kept away from bedding, drapes, children and pets. People should also plug them directly into outlets and avoid using extension cords.
“Every second counts when there’s a home fire,” said Sherry Nealon, the executive director of the American Red Cross Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter. “To help protect your household, test your smoke alarms each month and practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes.”
For those using fireplaces, never leave them unattended and extinguish all embers before going to bed or leaving home. Glass or metal fire screens should be used to keep embers in the fireplace.
Items that should be regularly inspected by professionals include furnaces, chimneys, fireplaces and wood and coal stoves.
For more information, people can go online at redcross.org/fire, including an escape plan to practice with your family. You can also download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in app stores.
