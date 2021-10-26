Red Cross offers trick-or-treating safety tips during pandemic

q Make sure your family is safe and sound during the COVID-19 pandemic
The American Red Cross is offering tips on how trick-or-treaters can stay safe while having fun this Halloween season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Whether you’re handing out goodies or going door-to-door, with just a few simple considerations you can make sure your family and those around you are safe and sound,” said Sherry Nealon, the executive director of a local Pennsylvania chapter of the American Red Cross.
Recommendations include making cloth masks part of costumes because a costume mask is not a safe substitute for a cloth mask and avoid wearing a costume mask over a cloth mask as it can make breathing difficult.
People should plan outdoor activities and avoid indoor events where the risk of virus transmission is higher.
Hand sanitizer can be used while trick-or-treating and after touching objects or other people and wash hands once home.
Trick-or-treating should be avoided in large groups and social distance should be practiced.
Parents should make sure trick-or-treaters can be seen at all times and kids can use flashlights and have reflective tape added to their costumes and bags.
Trick-or-treat routes can be planned and adults should know where their children are going and accompany them as they go door-to-door and only visit homes with porch lights on and never go inside.
People should be cautious around animals including dogs, not walk in the street and instead on sidewalks, avoid running and make sure to look both ways before crossing the street and only cross at corners.
When it comes to candy collected throughout the night, adults can inspect it before it’s eaten and remove loose candy, open packages and choking hazards and they should discard brand names they don’t know.
For people welcoming trick-or-treaters to their homes, hand out treats outdoors and avoid direct contact with others by setting up an area with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
They can wash their hands before handling treats, maintain social distancing, wear cloth masks and keep areas well-lit.
People can also sweep leaves from sidewalks and steps and clear porches or front yards of obstacles that could trip others.
—
For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross or download the free Red Cross First Aid app for instant access to expert advice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.