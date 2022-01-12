The American Red Cross is currently facing a national blood crisis that officials said is its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.
Dangerously low blood supply levels have created risks to patient care and is now forcing doctors to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions until more is available, officials with the organization explained Tuesday.
In recent weeks, the Red Cross had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types and has had to limit blood product distributions to hospitals.
As much as one-quarter of hospital blood needs are not being met at the moment and challenges due to COVID-19 still persist. For example, the pandemic has contributed to a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges.
There is roughly a 10% overall decline in the number of people donating blood and other challenges include ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations.
“Winter weather across the country and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases are compounding the already-dire situation facing the blood supply,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross. “Please, if you are eligible, make an appointment to give blood or platelets in the days and weeks ahead to ensure no patient is forced to wait for critical care.”
Over the next month, about 44.8% of donation appointments are still unfilled in the organization’s Greater Pennsylvania Region.
Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments, and donors of all blood types, especially type O, can make an appointment now.
To help combat this shortage, the Red Cross and the NFL have partnered up for January’s National Blood Donor Month to inspire people to donate blood. Those who give blood, platelets or plasma in January will enter a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles and will also have the chance to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. People can visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information.
People can make an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Volunteers needed
Volunteers are also needed to support critical blood collections across the country to carry out tasks like greeting, registering, answering questions and providing information to blood donors throughout the donation process.
Blood transportation specialists are also needed to provide a critical link between blood donors and blood recipients by delivering blood to hospitals in communities across the country.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer to support Red Cross blood collections can visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
Safety measures and additional precautions at donation centers include face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status to protect the health of those in attendance.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
The American Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood and teaches skills that save lives and supports veterans, military members and their families.
For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
