Red Door Children’s Christmas Party continues gift-giving tradition

WAVERLY — An annual tradition for kids to receive Christmas gifts continued in Waverly in the spirit of the holiday season.
The Red Door and the Waverly Police Benevolent Association held their annual Children’s Christmas Party inside the Waverly Village Hall Saturday.
The building was packed with families who stood in line to meet with organizers and accept wrapped Christmas gifts for their kids.
Multiple tables had a series of gifts that included books, blankets, stockings and kids could even have hot chocolate and donuts that were handed out by Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“I think we have more people here this year than last year,” said Mary Sobol, the Red Door’s executive director. “There is more of a need this year because of COVID-19, so it’s good to see people receiving gifts.”
Last year’s event was done as a drive-thru due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Sobol said she was happy to see people more directly this year.
The event also had assistance from Toys For Tots, the Floyd Hooker Foundation and from residents who donated items and gifts.
Waverly Police Chief Dan Gelatt said the police department is always happy to keep the event going to make sure every kid in the area has a gift during the holidays.
The Sayre junior high basketball team also helped move supplies into the hall in preparation for the event.
