Red Kettle campaign in Towanda raises more funds despite pandemic, snowstorm

TOWANDA BOROUGH – The Red Kettle Campaign this past December raised 5% more funds for the Towanda Salvation Army than it did last year.
Donations to the kettles allows Salvation Army service centers to continue their year-round efforts to help all those in need, according to The Salvation Army website.
Caseworker Facilitator George Dunn thanked the Towanda, Wyalusing, and Canton kettle ringers, all those who helped the ringers, and the Bradford County community for their generous donations which helped the Main Street service center raise more funds than it did last year in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the historic Nor’Easter which buried the county on Dec. 16-17, 2020.
Dunn said that bell ringers were outside local grocery stores from the Friday after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve. The ringers initially lost four days due to the record-high snowfall and subsequently collected donations for fewer hours.
Another setback this past December was that the kettles in the Troy area didn’t operate this time around due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
Dunn said that a caseworker in Philadelphia related that Bradford County did “amazing, especially with COVID-19 and everything else that happened this year.”
“I’m grateful that we have such a giving community,” Dunn said.
She said that the funds will provide final assistance for a range of needs like rent, utilities, emergency disasters, fuel, and back-to-school help.
For financial assistance from The Salvation Army, call 1-300-371-288 to be assessed over the phone.
