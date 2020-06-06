SAYRE BOROUGH – The Sayre High School Class of 2020 graduation might not have turned out how Valedictorian Emily Brion first envisioned. But as she spoke Friday to her classmates and those watching on from their vehicles in Riverfront Park, she said she is grateful for all of the good memories they share and the life lesson that has come from the COVID-19 pandemic – “Do your best today because tomorrow is never promised.”
Brion was one of 65 Sayre graduates promoted as part of Friday’s drive-in-style commencement. As these graduates moved forward with the rest of their lives, she encouraged her classmates to treasure each moment and their loved ones because they could be gone sooner than expected.
“We all, at some point, will take certain things for granted and might even catch ourselves in the act,” Brion said. “The important thing is that we try our best. Try your best to appreciate what you have, and try your best to not take things for granted.”
In line with the theme of her address, Brion shared appreciation for the parents’ group, class officers, school board, and volunteers who were able to make Friday’s ceremony possible, along with the teachers who helped them finish out the year online, and her parents for their support over the years.
In her first address as superintendent, Dr. Jill Daloisio reflected on her grandmother’s words of wisdom from when she was a high school student herself as she urged students to not listen with the intent to reply, but listen with the intent to understand — especially to the messages that were being conveyed during the evening’s ceremony. It’s a lesson that she continues to use today.
“During this closure of school we lost so much,” she said. “You, the class of 2020, lost so much, one of which was the ability to meet daily face to face and have those conversations. I know in 2020 emails and text messages are ways of communication, but they are not the same as having a heart-to-heart conversation with someone you will cherish in those moments.”
Some of Friday’s speakers noted that this ceremony was not what the class envisioned for its graduation, and high school Principal Dayton Handrick hoped it would be the one and only time.
“We’ve lost some things this year, but I believe that loss will make you stronger and maybe even help you appreciate what you have been able to have,” said Handrick. “You may get used to wearing a mask, having your temperature taken, or even have to learn online instead of a traditional classroom. You’re not invincible when it comes to facing the virus as we have this year, but you are strong enough to overcome it and all of the other obstacles you will face as you go forward.”
Science teacher Aaron Roy challenged the graduates to make a pandemic out of love and spread it through the world the best way they know how.
“In today’s world we are driven by partisan news outlets looking to separate and divide us for the sake of ratings,” Roy said. “Instead of focusing on what divides us, focus on what unites us.”
Adding a reference to Dolly Parton, Roy added, “If you see someone without a smile, give them yours.”
Before senior class President Isaiah Firestine passed the Cloak of Excellence to junior class President Olivia Bentley, he highlighted the many achievements of the class, including setting up the first off-campus prom and fall formal; two consecutive Rusty Rail football wins over Athens; involvement in county band, county chorus, Future Business Leaders of America, and speech and debate; and their 21 recipients of the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence.
Helping guide the way, Firestine credited his fellow senior class officers for their work in making their voices heard among the school’s leadership and the parents’ group for helping make the graduation ceremony possible.
While introducing Bentley, he added, “I hope it will go a lot smoother for the class of 2021.”
Salutatorian Abby Moliski recapped some of the events that have taken place since the first of the year, including the Australian forest fires, presidential impeachment trials, death of Kobe Bryant, and, of course, COVID-19.
“I always thought the biggest parts of history were taught through the history books, but now we’re living through some of the biggest events in the past several decades,” Moliski said.
Reflecting on a speech she gave to her classmates in sixth grade, Moliski recapped the biggest takeaways: “Laugh at yourself, encourage each other, care of each other.”
“Those words are as important, if not more important, as they were six years ago,” she said. “It really doesn’t seem fair that we had to end the school year this way and that we won’t be able to say goodbye to our favorite teachers, but on behalf of this class I’d like to take the time to thank all of them. They had to put up with us for way too long, even with our last year being cut short.”
