Redskins ready for homecoming

Homecoming spirit is already building in the Sayre Area School District, with a pep rally and homecoming king crowning to cap off the in-school activities on Friday and then a parade, tailgate, and queen crowning to bring the community together on Saturday.
“We want to wish all of our senior homecoming king and queen candidates our very best,” said school board Vice President Ron Cole during his community relations committee report Monday.
Parade begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday with a tailgate starting around 5 p.m. in the Hopkins Street parking lot. The queen will be crowned around 6:45 p.m. with the game to follow at 7 p.m.
According to Business Manager Barry Claypool, the district is encouraging those attending the parade to bring non-perishable food items to kick off the Rusty Rail Food Drive with the Sayre Salvation Army.
“The Redskin Club has managed to speak with Tops and they’re going to donate some shopping carts. We’ll have our dump truck in the parade and, as people want to donate goods, we’ll put them in the shopping carts and transfer them to the dump truck,” said Claypool.
People can also bring three non-perishable items to the homecoming football game to get free admission.
Long-time teacher and multi-sport coach Richard Schmidt will also be inducted to the Robert B. Redman Coaches Wall of Fame around 8 p.m.
