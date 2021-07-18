Reflecting on 65 years…

I wasn’t there for most of them. Only about 20. But I’ve heard the stories. I’ve read the history. It’s a good one and one that affects each of us more than we know. A true movement that changed the course of and likely saved America’s agriculture and food system.
“The conservation districts belong to the farmers who brought them into existence, and they remain under farmer direction and I hope will continue to remain so.” – Hugh Hammond Bennett ca 1940.
Brown Creek Soil Conservation District in Anson County, North Carolina was the first conservation district declared in the US in 1937. For the next 30 years, counties across the continent would organize as conservation districts to promote soil conservation by local farmers. Bradford County formed in 1956 and found 62 farmers adopting conservation plans in the first year.
Fast-forward 65 years and hundreds of conservation plans to two days ago, July 16, 2021. The Bradford County Conservation District celebrated at Mt. Pisgah State Park a rich history of local people teaming up to make our community strong and prepared to feed the world for generations.
It’s important to stop and celebrate – more often than we do!
Friends new and old stopped by the park on Friday to remember, reflect, learn, laugh, and connect. The partnerships remain strong and the possibilities tremendous.
Enjoy this word collage 65 years in the making. To each who have led and served – Thank you!
November 13, 1956 – Neighbors, Farmers, Vision. Soil, water, and growth. Loushay, Ballard, and Snedeker. Stewardship and conservation. Contour strips, diversions, rotations, and waterways. Blood, sweat and tears. Service over years. Queen of the Furrow. Outstanding Cooperator. Contests for posters and plows. Bentley Creek. RC&D. Bedford, Halstead, Barrett, Dewing. Trips, friendships, kitchen tables, and coffee. PACD, RC&D. Seedling Sale. Fish Sale. Conservation District Week. Wolfe, Lovegreen, Carman, and George. Amaterra Festival. Farm tour, Motor tour and Radio quiz. Stream erosion survey. Kori the Koon. Chesapeake Bay. Veal, Dairy and Beef. Platt Book. Envirothon. Ward Building. Stoll Natural Resource Center.105 and 102. Upper Susquehanna Coalition. Mill Creek and watershed groups. Biosolids. Teacher’s network. SCS, DER, and FHA. Nutrient Management Act. Dirt and Gravel Roads. Tech Team/Ag Team. Madigan. Tony Award. Natural Stream Design. Beers family, extended family, creating family. Start to finish. Heart, soul, mind, strength. Work begun. Work undone. Work to carry on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.