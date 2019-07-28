TROY — 162 young runners took on the Lake Trail at Mt. Pisgah State Park Saturday morning in the inaugural Smallfoot Trail Fest.
The near three mile race created for children 12 and under included staff (some dressed as pirates) along the trail, enabling children to run the course safely by themselves, according to Bradford County native and event organizer Tania Jacobsen.
Jacobsen, owner of ReVibe Gear, a company that recycles and sells gently used outdoor gear, explained that she uses profits from her company to host free races for children including SmallFoot Tail Fest which allowed children to run the race and receive a picnic lunch, tech t-shirt, running socks and more completely free of charge.
Jacobsen said that Smallfoot Fest was the second children’s only race she has hosted and the first in Bradford County.
“It’s an awesome opportunity for kids to experience trail running just the way an adult would,” she stated. “This is a place where they can go and check out trail running safely on their own and it’s a great way for them to experience the challenges and figure out how it is to push past their limits and see what they can accomplish and then have this finish line where they just feel like they’ve done something incredible which they have”
Jacobsen noted that because the course is staffed fully with adults there have been children as young as three that have completed by themselves and said the Trail Fest is a wonderful way for children to be introduced to the “trail community,” make new friends, get active and “off iPods and into the fresh world.”
Jacobsen stated that the Smallfoot Trail Fest also served as a way for locals to become acquainted with Mt. Pisgah State Park as some locals do not realize its great potential even if they have been raised near it.
The Smallfoot Trail Fest will likely be held again next year, according to Jacobsen.
