During the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency’s board meeting on Monday, Executive Director Robyn Cummings gave an update on the soon-to-be-launched gravel bike loop, which will wind through Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties.
“We’ve made an adjustment,” said Cummings. “The route is now a little over 405 miles.”
According to Endless Mountain Heritage Region’s Executive Director, Cain Chamberlin, it may be even longer.
“Donna Iannone, the Sullivan County Commissioner who kind of really got us all involved in doing this, mentioned perhaps putting a divider around (the) Sullivan County to Sugar Run area,” said Chamberlin. “There are a few different routes we could potentially use. It’s probably only an extra eight or 10 miles or so.”
Chamberlin said that this divide could turn the more than 400-mile loop into two 200-mile loops, “but still connected overall,” which would give riders options.
“If they want to do the thing in increments, they can do it over time, or they can do one loop at a time, or they can do the whole gambit,” said Chamberlin.
Cummings went on to say that Brett Voloshin, regional planning assistant and GIS coordinator for the Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission, has finished marking the points of interest on the route map.
Cummings noted that Voloshin also has marked the route map to identify areas of the trail that have poor cell phone reception.
“This is a self-serve route, so when someone gets on the route we want them to be able to see on the map if they’re entering an area where they might have poor service,” said Cummings.
Chamberlin said he will be traveling to the Pennsylvania Environmental Council’s gravel summit event in State College next week, at which he plans to promote the bike loop and other cycling opportunities in the Endless Mountains.
The official launch date for the trail has not yet been announced, but Chamberlin noted that they are close to having a trail logo finalized.
