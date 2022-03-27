Eight area schools from Bradford, Lycoming and Tioga counties formed teams of K’NEX kit engineers to participate in the 2022 Virtual STEM Design Challenge, hosted by BLaST IU 17.
Teams in grades 4-5 and 6-8 were asked to rethink infrastructure in society to improve its transportation system. This product could be (but not limited to) a new or different way to improve the system and create a safer, healthier, and cleaner world.
The K’NEX STEM Design Challenge tested the skills of 16 teams comprised of approximately 64 students. Participating school districts included Athens Area, Loyalsock Township, Montoursville Area, Southern Tioga, Wellsboro Area, Wyalusing Area, South Williamsport, and Northern Tioga. Each team, comprised of up to 4 members, had to create a blueprint, build a prototype using K’NEX kit pieces and recycled materials, and then create a video of their team presenting their prototype.
“We are continuously blown away by the level of creativity our students show throughout these student competitions,” said Rebecca Gibboney, IU 17 coordinator of professional learning. “We have tried to increase opportunities for students to showcase their STEM skills and connect to our local industry partners.”
Representatives from Bayard Printing, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Pennsylvania Department of Education, Sullivan County Office of Planning & Development, and Global Tungsten & Powders participated in judging the teams on key 21st-century learning skills including creativity, teamwork, challenge success, design and presentation. Winning teams included:
4th-5th Grade Winners:
1st: Double Trouble – Wellsboro Area School District
2nd: The Powerpuff Girls – Wyalusing Area School District
3rd: The Loyalsock Lift – Loyalsock Township School District
6th-8th Grade Winners:
1st: Fab Four – Wellsboro Area School District
2nd: WHS-MS – Northern Tioga School District
3rd: Harlan Rowe STEM Team – Athens Area School District
The first place regional teams in each grade band will advance to the state competition in May.
BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 is an educational service agency serving 19 public schools, two career centers and 12 non-public schools across Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties. BLaST’s vision is to transform lives and communities through educational services. In order to achieve this vision, BLaST’s everyday mission is to provide, create, and facilitate high quality educational solutions. For more information on BLaST IU 17 and the many programs and services offered, visit www.IU17.org.
