Regional Special Olympics team wins big at Fall Sectional

Local residents had the opportunity to participate in a regional Special Olympics competition to showcase their athletic abilities.
The Long Distance Running/Walking team from Special Olympics Pennsylvania Bradford-Sullivan Counties sent 11 athletes to the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Eastern Fall Sectional Oct. 2. The event took place at DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa. The Special Olympics Pennsylvania divides athletes into competitive groups based upon gender, age and/or previous performance.
The event consisted of 1500, 3000 and 5000 meter runs, as well as 1500 and 3000 meter walking races for its competitors.
Although the morning started off cold and rainy, athletes were ready to test their endurance with the 5000 meter run. Izaak Hobday, Elizabeth Porter and Damian Smith each won gold medals in their respective divisions, while Jeffery Bailey won the silver medal in the run.
The next race was the 3000 meter walk that saw Sirena Covey and Randy Fortune win gold medals, while Robert Cummings and Danny Golden earned silver medals.
In the 3000 meter run, Christina Cybulak and Anne Roof took home gold medals in their divisions. Calvin Briggs won the silver medal in the run.
There was also the 1500 meter walk where Cummings, Covey and Fortune all won gold medals, while Golden achieved a bronze medal.
The final event of the day was the 1500 meter run, which featured more gold medal wins for Cybulak, Hobday and Porter. The run also saw Bailey, Roof and Smith achieve silver medals and Briggs earned the bronze.
The team competed to win a grand total of 13 gold, seven silver and two bronze medals at the competition.
The Oct. 2 event won’t be the last time this year that the team will participate in a major athletic competition. The athletes will next compete in the state level Fall Festival at Villanova University during the first weekend of November.
