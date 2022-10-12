Regional Special Olympics team wins big at Fall Sectional

The Long Distance Running/Walking team from Special Olympics Pennsylvania Bradford-Sullivan Counties sent 11 athletes to the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Eastern Fall Sectional on Oct. 2. From left to right: Jeffrey Bailey, Calvin Briggs, Damian Smith, Elizabeth Porter, Randy Fortune, Anne Roof, Robert Cummings, Izaak Hobday, Sirena Covey, Danny Golden. Missing from photo: Christina Cybulak (double gold medal winner).

 Photo Provided

Local residents had the opportunity to participate in a regional Special Olympics competition to showcase their athletic abilities.

The Long Distance Running/Walking team from Special Olympics Pennsylvania Bradford-Sullivan Counties sent 11 athletes to the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Eastern Fall Sectional Oct. 2. The event took place at DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa. The Special Olympics Pennsylvania divides athletes into competitive groups based upon gender, age and/or previous performance.