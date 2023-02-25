The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is pleased to announce two new exhibits that will be open from Saturday, March 4 through Sunday, March 26.

Partners in Progress will have a display of clients’ art work in the Atrium Gallery. Partners in Progress is a non-profit organization based in Mansfield that envisions a community that is inclusive and progressive. They offer services for students and adults with disabilities, including vocational training, day programs, and transitional living skills. Partners offers art lessons as part of its adult continuing education. Because art is a form of communication that is accessible to all and is a necessity for the full development of better quality of life for everyone. To learn more about Partners in Progress, check out their website: https://www.partnerspip.com.