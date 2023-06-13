A regional competition that tests local students’ skills at money management and stock market investment concluded with a grand finale.
The Bradford and Sullivan County Investment/Stock Market and Personal Budgeting Challenge wrapped up its multi-week contest. The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy organized the challenge to teach students financial management skills, according to its website.
Tyler Sechrist and his Canton student won the Stock Market Challenge, while Glen Butters and his Troy student won the Personal Budgeting Challenge. Prizes are given to the participating teacher and their best student.
Week 10 results with name of high schools, teachers and portfolios:
1. Canton High School - Tyler Sechrist - $113,842.90.
2. Sullivan High School - Denise Amer - $109,576.42.
3. Troy Area High School - Glenn Butters - $105,279.95.
4. Canton High School - Cindy Black - $102,890.01.
5. Canton Middle School - Cindy Black - $101,226.99.
1. Troy High School - Glenn Butters - 31,662.
2. Sullivan High School - Denise Amer - 30,328.
3. Canton Middle School - Cindy Black - 25,839.
4. Canton High School - Tyler Sechrist - 25,026.
“Financial literacy classes teach students the basics of money management: budgeting, saving, debt, investing, giving and more,” according to the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy. “That knowledge lays a foundation for students to build strong money habits early on and avoid many mistakes that lead to lifelong money struggles.”
The organization thanks John Kirkowski for his contributions to the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.