SAYRE — Registration is open for the 16th Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot, presented by the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary. The community is invited to be a part of this beloved holiday tradition and the largest 5K in Bradford County.

The Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary has had a continued partnership as the Presenting Sponsor for the Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot. “The Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary is proud to be a part of this tradition, bringing our community together for this special holiday event.” Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary President Kyle McDuffee said.