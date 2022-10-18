SAYRE — Registration is open for the 16th Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot, presented by the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary. The community is invited to be a part of this beloved holiday tradition and the largest 5K in Bradford County.
The Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary has had a continued partnership as the Presenting Sponsor for the Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot. “The Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary is proud to be a part of this tradition, bringing our community together for this special holiday event.” Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary President Kyle McDuffee said.
Proceeds from the 16th Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot will benefit Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund, which provides financial relief to Guthrie cancer patients at all Guthrie Cancer Center facilities. Financial burdens can take a significant toll on our patients who should be focusing on healing and finishing their fight against cancer and Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund is there to assist supporting expenses related to housing, transportation, and utilities.
The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic is one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by Dr. Donald Guthrie with a vision of providing patient-centered care through a clinically-integrated network of employed providers. It is an industry leader in the use of technology and electronic medical records to provide high-quality care. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s 6,500 caregivers are more than 700 physicians and advanced practice providers, representing the spectrum of medical specialties and sub-specialties. The Guthrie Clinic is a five-hospital system with a large network of outpatient facilities that spans nearly 9,000 square miles in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. It is dedicated to training the next generation of health care leaders, offering seven residencies and three fellowships.
