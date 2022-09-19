Regular private meetings among top Penn State trustees may be violating Pa.’s transparency law

Penn State’s Board of Trustees claims a legal exception allows some of its most influential leaders to meet regularly in private. Media law lawyers say the practice might violate Pennsylvania law.

 Centre Daily Times/Abby Drey
STATE COLLEGE — For more than a decade, some of the most powerful members of the Pennsylvania State University’s Board of Trustees have regularly met in private, actions that media law experts say may violate the state’s open meetings law.