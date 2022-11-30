Rejecting undated mail ballots disproportionately impacts communities of color in Pa., data shows

Mail ballots turned in on Election Day 2022 in Pennsylvania, like ones seen here in Lehigh County, had to have a date on the outer envelope.

 For Spotlight PA/Matt Smith
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA‘s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.

Pennsylvania’s policy of rejecting undated and incorrectly dated absentee and mail ballots is more likely to impact voters from communities with larger nonwhite populations, a Votebeat and Spotlight PA analysis of data from three urban counties has found.