Rekindle the Spirit takes over Rialto Theatre

After a tumultuous two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges facing the movie theater industry, the Bradford County Regional Arts Council has decided to give the Rialto theater in Canton to the community.
In a statement, BCRAC Executive Director Elaine Poost said that businesses such as movie theaters were hit incredibly hard during the pandemic, especially small town venues. Poost noted that many that shut down in March of 2020 would never return to operation. The Rialto had previously been offered up for private events during the pandemic in order to bring people in while complying with CDC guidelines.
“Midway through the pandemic, we began having discussions on the industry Zoom meetings about the challenges and changes ahead. We began thinking about returning to the roots of these venues, live programming, community events, and something more than the movies,” recalls Elaine Poost
This past summer, after Rialto started to show movies again, it was announced that the theater would cease screenings and focus on live events. Since then the theater has hosted standup comedians and bands to large crowds.
The Rialto will be operated by the 501c(3) non-profit Rekindle the Spirit, Poost confirmed.
Rekindle had previously operated in the Canton area and Bradford County at large. The non-profit has been reorganized with a new board since its sale of the historic Manley Bohlayer farm in Canton and ending the yearly tradition of hosting the Apple and Cheese festival there.
The BCRAC also owns and operates the Keystone Theatre in Towanda and the Sayre Theatre.
“We see this as the best strategy for the future of all three theatres, and we are here to help in anyway we are able to assist in their success,” Poost said.
