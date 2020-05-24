Relay for Life changes date

The fight goes on, but with some changes.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, the Relay for Life of Bradford County at Wyalusing has changed the date of its Relay.
Originally set for June 13, the event has been postponed to Saturday, Oct. 17. It will be held at the Wyalusing High School track.
The Relay usually features a full day of activities, including participants walking the track, music, special ceremonies and laps, an auction and lighting of luminaria at night.
This year’s event is expected to be much shorter but still include some of the key attractions, such as the luminaria and Survivors’ Lap. A luminaria “drive-through” and other new features are being looked at.
Organizers are also considering being part of a virtual, on-line Relay in August involving groups from throughout the Region. The Relay auction will be postponed and possibly held at a later date.
The public is invited to participate in all Relay events.
High school student Timmy Ward of Canton is this year’s honorary chairman for the Relay.
Relay for Life benefits the American Cancer Society and aims to remember and honor those lost to and fighting the battle against cancer.
Although COVID-19 has changed the way the event will look this year, cancer continues and Relay participants seek to continue the fight against the disease. They invite the public’s support.
To learn more about the local Relay for Life and the latest developments, go to www.relayforlife.org or see “Relay for Life of Bradford County at Wyalusing” on Facebook.
