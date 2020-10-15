Relay for Life continuing cancer battle in Wyalusing Borough Park

WYALUSING BOROUGH – Nationwide, Relay for Life events are looking quite different in 2020. Typically held in communities across the country each year as walks to raise money for the American Cancer Society, many have been canceled or moved to a virtual format as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Relay for Life of Bradford County has stayed strong and made changes to move forward with their annual event. Originally scheduled to be held at the Wyalusing Valley High School track on June 13, the committee was in limbo most of the summer as to if they could reschedule. With a dedicated committee and team leaders, the event will be taking place, with some changes, this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Wyalusing Borough Park from 5 to 9 p.m.
Even though this year’s Relay has been cut from the 12-hour event to four hours, the committee has worked to keep certain aspects to the program. There will be a brief opening ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. and then they will move right on to the presentation of the fifth Jan Bouse Stoddard Memorial Sunshine Award by her family.
The Swing Choir and Ron Huff are lined up to provide entertainment that evening; teams will have food and game booths set up to help them meet their fundraising goals and the Luminaria Ceremony will be taking place at 7:30 p.m.. There will also be a small basket raffle and silent auction.
Those who wish to maintain social distancing will be able to drive around the park and see the luminaria display that will be on the hillside and outlining the park. The luminaria committee will be set up to sell bags for a donation at the borough park beginning at 2 p.m. There will be crafting supplies on hand, so individuals can decorate a bag in honor or memory of a loved one. Each luminary bag bears the name of a loved one whose life has been affected by cancer.
The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be setting up a movie and will be selling water lanterns for their upcoming Water Lantern event on Saturday, Oct. 24 in Towanda. Lanterns can be purchased for $12, with $2 of each sale going to the Relay for Life of Bradford. They will also be showing the movie “Frankenweenie” at 7 p.m. with tickets priced at $6. Proceeds will be split with the Relay.
The mission matters more than ever this year. The Bradford County Relay committee set a goal of $52,000 and they are far below that due to the pandemic. Should someone want to contribute and not be able to make the event, donors can contact event chairwoman Kelly White at (570) 721-6038 or visit their ACS webpage and donate directly through the site at https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=96143.
Relay For Life is a community-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. Events are held in local communities, university campuses and in virtual campaigns. As the American Cancer Society’s most successful fundraiser and the organization’s signature event, the mission of Relay For Life is to raise funds to improve cancer survival, decrease the incidence of cancer, and improve the quality of life for cancer patients and their caretakers.
Each year, more than 4 million people in two dozen countries take part in Relay for Life, raising tens of millions of dollars that help fund research, a helpline for survivors and other resources, such as free rides to chemo or free places to stay near hospitals. One out of three people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.