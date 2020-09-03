Relay for Life luminaria lighting being held tonight

The Relay for Life of Bradford County at Wyalusing has several upcoming events, and the public is invited to participate.
Tonight, a luminaria “drive-by” will be held in the Wyalusing Borough Park from 8:30 to 10 p.m. In this event, illuminated bags will be placed in a pattern on the hillside near Park Place. Each bag in the display is dedicated to the memory or honor of a cancer patient. Organizers suggest visitors drive in on John Street.
That same night, the Facebook virtual NYPENN Fights Cancer event will take place. The schedule is: 8 p.m., Welcome; 8:05 p.m., Survivor Celebration; 8:10 p.m., Mission Matters; 8:20 p.m., Luminaria Ceremony; and 8:30 p.m., Fight Back Ceremony/Closing. To watch the program, go to the “NYPENN Fights Cancer” page on Facebook. The virtual event is expected to include scenes of local Relay participants.
The main Relay for Life of Bradford County at Wyalusing event is planned for Oct. 17 at the Wyalusing Borough Park. The original Relay was postponed from June due to COVID-19.
Relay for Life and related activities benefit the American Cancer Society.
