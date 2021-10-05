WYALUSING BOROUGH – Travis Hepp has one piece of advice: “Check your nuts.”
Why? “They could be killing you.”
Hepp knows. At only 33 years old, the Wyalusing man recently endured a major struggle: fighting testicular cancer. Because of his experience, he was named honorary chairman of the 2021 Relay for Life of the Endless Mountains, and was able to share his story Saturday at the special cancer-fighting event in Wyalusing.
Formerly called “Relay for Life of Bradford County at Wyalusing,” the event and the organization behind it have been renamed since the recent merger of the Bradford, Wyoming and Susquehanna counties’ Relays. A project of the American Cancer Society, which it benefits, Relay is held every year in communities across the nation.
The Wyalusing event usually is held at the high school track, where participants walk laps, hold various fund-raising events and honor those who have survived cancer. Due to COVID regulations or concerns about them, the 2020 and 2021 Relays have been scaled-down and held at Wyalusing Borough Park.
“But we hope to get back to the school,” Stephanie Robinson, one of the organizers, noted.
Although smaller than in the past, Relay included plenty to do and lots of cancer-fighting spirit.
“I always go to these things!” declared Gary Rouse of Wyalusing, who lives near the park. Rouse has escaped cancer. “I’m lucky. I mistreat my body and I’m in good shape!” he declared. Still, he wanted to help. So, Saturday night he came and popped tickets in cans at the Relay basket raffle. “And I want to win something. Here to win something!”
The event, held at the park pavilion and field beside it, also included the Survivors Ceremony, a cornhole tournament, a chicken barbecue by the Wyalusing firefighters, a silent auction, the lighting of luminaria bags, remarks by Hepp and presentation of the Sunshine Award to a 2021 Wyalusing graduate.
Organizers hoped to raise $55,000 at Relay and related events. Chairman Kelly White was not sure where their funds stood as of Saturday night but noted donations can be made until the end of October.
“It’s been a little tough,” she admitted of this year’s Relay. Cancer Society COVID guidelines had to be followed, and everything was smaller. The event also fell on the same night as Wyalusing Homecoming. “We’ve tried to make it very user-friendly,” she said, such as having a drive-through luminaria display.
“We’ve lost a lot of teams,” she added. Some participants from the other counties joined in local celebration, but others did not.
Hepp, however, brought a large group of relatives to share his evening. He and many of them wore gray T-shirts with his “check your nuts” wisdom on the back.
It all started early in 2020. One day, he made an announcement to his mother, Amy. “We have an issue. … I have kind of a swollen left testicle.”
“You need to go to the doctor!” she insisted.
He didn’t. But the pain got worse. “That’s when everything kind of unfolded,” he said Saturday.
In March, doctors discovered a tumor there and the next month removed it. A week later, he went to his urologist. She walked into the room and handed him a folded paper. He opened it. “It had on there: ‘Testicular cancer: what to expect.’
“OK,” he said. “It’s time to get down to business, grab the bull by the horns.”
They also found cancer in two lymph nodes. The journey was just beginning. The months ahead brought visits to different hospitals for advice and 21 chemotherapy sessions. That Sept. 21, he was declared cancer-free. But it wasn’t over. This spring, doctors found a blood clot in his heart, and he would have open-heart surgery and go on blood thinners.
Today, though, Hepp’s doing much better and feeling good. He’s still cancer-free.
“It’s not really a common cancer,” he says, and people don’t talk much about it. But he wants men to “be aware of what can happen” and hopes to “get the word out.”
Relay also honored a second young man, by coincidence also named “Travis.”
Travis Bahl received the Sunshine Award, presented annually by the family of the late Jan Bouse, founder of the Relay for Life in Wyalusing.
The Sunshine Award goes to a Wyalusing High School graduate from that year who volunteers in the community and has overcome adversity. When in second grade, Bahl suffered a severe head injury and had to re-learn many basic and academic skills like walking and reading.
Today, Travis attends Marywood University, where he runs cross country and track. He volunteers with the Sullivan County Food Pantry and Toys for Tots.
“Isn’t he amazing?” Stacy McBride remarked. McBride is Bouse’s daughter.
“I was actually really surprised,” Bahl said of being given the award.
Previous recipients of the Sunshine Award are: Patrick Chapman, 2016; Alyssa Bankes, 2017; Sarah Bird, 2018; Evan Norton, 2019; and Darren Benjamin, 2020.
