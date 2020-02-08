Relay for Life plans kickoff

The Relay for Life of Bradford County at Wyalusing is holding its kickoff event for the 2020 season from 8 to 11 p.m. on Feb. 15, at Grovedale Winery in Wyalusing.
The evening will feature the music of Bryn Duffield and His Acoustic Trio, and guests also can enjoy refreshments, featuring a hot dog bar, chips and desserts. Visitors may try their luck at winning a 50/50 raffle, a Grovedale Winery prize or a collection of lottery tickets.
There is a $10 cover fee. Refreshments are $5.
The kickoff starts the season for this year’s Relay for Life. Over the next few months, relay teams and other volunteers will hold fundraisers and draw attention to the June event and their mission of raising money to fight cancer and support those affected by it.
Relay for Life is an event held across the country to support the American Cancer Society. During a typical Relay, teams gather at a track or similar facility and members take turns walking laps. The event lasts 12 hours and includes entertainment, food, and ceremonies and special laps to honor cancer patients and loved ones. One of the best-known features of Relays is the lighting of hundreds of luminaria bags in the evening in honor or memory of those fighting cancer or lost to the disease.
The Bradford County Relay is set for noon to midnight June 13, at the Wyalusing High School track. It will include a live auction, basket raffle, refreshments, activities by teams at their tents, a DJ, vendors, and more. A local cancer survivor, whose identity is still being kept secret, will serve as honorary chairman.
The public is invited at both the kickoff and Relay for Life.
For more information or to get involved, go to www.relayforlife.org or contact Kelly White at kellycolewhite@gmail.com or (570) 746-1087.
