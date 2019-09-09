A devoted priest of God for 59 years, the Rev. Vincent F. Langan, who was widely known and respected for his many years of bedside compassionate visits with the sick at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, died on Sept. 1, at the age of 85, at Holy Family Rehabilitation Center in Scranton. Father declined surgery for lung cancer, saying he was ready to meet the Lord in Heaven.
Scranton Bishop Joseph Bambara celebrated Langan’s Mass of Christian Burial for Priests at 10 a.m. on Saturday in his home parish of St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Scranton.
Langan was ordained a priest by the late Scranton Bishop Jerome D. Hanon, D.D., on June 11, 1960 in Saint Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton.
The son of Leo P. and Evelyn Blemish Langan, he was born in Scranton on April 5, 1934.
He was educated at St. John the Baptist School and St. Patrick’s High School in Scranton, where he was an outstanding football player. He attended the University of Scranton before entering St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore for his theological training.
Father Langan celebrated his first Mass on June 12, 1960 at St. John the Baptist Church in Scranton.
Langan celebrated his Golden Jubilee Mass of Thanksgiving on June 27, 2010, at Epiphany School. His concelebrants were the Rev. Andrew S. Hvozdovic, pastor of the Catholic Community of the Epiphany whom he welcomed to Epiphany 27 years ago, and the Rev. Wieslaw Ziebacz, assistant pastor.
Some 425 parishioners, friends and former parishioners attended his 50th Anniversary to the Priesthood Mass, and after Mass the dedication of The Grotto of Jesus and the Children in his honor, and dinner under a tent on the school grounds.
Mayors Tim Hickey of South Waverly, Denny Thomas of Sayre and George Whyte of Athens, at the conclusion of that Mass, proclaimed Sunday, June 27 as Father Vincent F. Langan Appreciation Day in recognition of his 50 years of faithful and dedicated service to the priesthood and the parishes and communities he served.
Most of Langan’ s career has been spent in the Sayre, Athens, and South Waverly area.
He served as assistant pastor in the following parishes: St. Mary’s, Mount Pocono; Holy Trinity, (German) Hazelton; St. Theresa’s, Shavertown; Holy Name, Scranton; Epiphany, Sayre; St. Ignatius, Kingston; and Saint Mary of the Assumption, Scranton.
Langan was named Pastor of Saint John the Evangelist in South Waverly on Sept. 9, 1975. In 1988 he served as Pastor of St. Ann’s, Bentley Creek, in addition to his duties as pastor at Saint John the Evangelist.
On Sept. 9, 1996, Langan was also named pastor of Saint Joseph’s Church in Athens. He remained pastor of Saint John the Evangelist and Saint Joseph’s parishes until being named pastor emeritus of the newly consolidated Catholic Community of the Epiphany on July 15, 2009.
Special assignments given to Father Langan have been diocesan director of Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, director of Family Life Bureau, Little Flower Camp, and regional coordinator of Religious Education for the Bradford/Sullivan Deaneries.
The parishioners of Epiphany Parish, which includes the former parishes of Saint John the Evangelist, Saint Joseph and Saint Ann’s, had taken great pride in honoring Father Vincent Langan on the occasion of his 50th Anniversary to the priesthood.
Langan’s patience, humility, kindness, understanding, teaching and example, particularly his love and caring of the sick, have left an indelible mark on countless people.
His continuing crusade for the “respect and dignity of life” and especially the “unborn” has impacted not only the immediate area of Sayre, Athens and South Waverly, but also the entire region.
Scranton Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, on behalf of the people, congratulated Jubilarian Father Langan and expressed his deep gratitude for his service to the Church, and to the Lord Jesus.
Father Langan came out of retirement to celebrate his final Masses locally in two of the oldest churches in the Diocese of Scranton.
In May 2016, Father Langan became administrator pro tem of St. Bridget Parishes – St. Augustine of Silver Lake, said to be the oldest, and St. Francis Zavier of Friendsville, a very close second. Langan covered during the half-year medial absence of the Rev. Casmir Stanis.
Parishioners of St. Augustine and St. Francis thanked Father Langan for his service at a Sunday reception in the Newman Center Parish Hall in Choconut. Langan encouraged his congregation to always sing the Lord’s Prayer. So they sang it at his farewell.
Father Langan’s sister, 89-year-old Theresa Marie Langan, died Sept. 14, 2016 at her home in west Scranton. She retired from the Diocese of Scranton, and Father Langan made it a point to visit his sister weekly before she died.
Langan received special permission to celebrate Mass at Sacred Heart Ukrainian in Sayre while they searched for a replacement priest. Father also covered Masses at St. James in Waverly. In his “spare time,” Father loved to attend scholastic sports events with his friends. Also, after weekday Mass, Langan and his friends would enjoy breakfast at Reese’s Restaurant in South Waverly.
