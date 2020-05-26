TROY — Troy’s 2020 Memorial Day ceremonies looked different than they ever have before.
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, there was no Trojan Marching Band filling the streets with patriotic tunes, no gathering on Davison Green, no veterans riding in brightly colored convertible cars. But there was remembrance.
Having faced the choice to either adapt or cancel public Memorial Day observances, Troy chose to innovate, trading traditional ceremonies for ones in which individuals could participate while adhering to guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop the spread of COVID-19 and still hold fast to the reason for the holiday — to honor and remember American servicemen and women who have given their lives defending their country.
Instead of cancelling Troy’s Memorial Day ceremonies, area veterans worked with members of the Troy Historical Society and Troy Chamber of Commerce to plan a “reverse parade” where the Troy Veterans Color Guard and a flag draped casket set up in front of C&N Bank and individuals were welcomed to drive by and witness volleys followed by the playing of Taps by Troy High School juniors Anna Lewis and Rylee Weaver, according to Troy Historical Society’s Bill Brasington.
The Color Guard repeated the volleys and playing of Taps three times, at 10, 10:10 and 10:20 a.m.
The American Legion Riders passed by the draped casket near the end of the ceremony, starting a tour of local communities they completed Monday “in honor of our departed veterans.”
“The veterans thought this was very important because there are people standing guard right now, standing opposed, with a pandemic going on and they can’t go hide, so they have to serve their country and this is one of the risks they put up with,” Brasington stated.
Brasington said that a new tradition was incorporated into 2020’s Memorial Day ceremony in Troy as each year a veteran will be chosen to “symbolically represent” all servicemen and women lost.
This year Frank Flick, a World War I soldier who graduated from Troy in 1917, was selected as the honorary veteran representation. Flick died from influenza, during the influenza pandemic, before arriving to a scheduled deployment in France.
“It’s appropriate that we highlight him (Flick) 100 years later when we’re experiencing many of the same things and there are soldiers that are at risk not from an enemy combatant but just by having to serve and defend our freedom while there’s a global pandemic going on,” Brasington stated.
Brasington noted that some locals did choose to observe the Memorial Day ceremony from the sidewalk and parking lots nearby but that social distancing was encouraged.
Many aspects of Memorial Day looked different in 2020, not only in Bradford County but across Pennsylvania and the nation — but the meaning of the holiday remained the same and in Troy honor and remembrance of America’s fallen servicemen took center stage.
