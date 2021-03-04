Remembering Lacek

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Longtime Towanda Borough Councilwoman Ellen Lacek was remembered by her fellow council members Monday following her COVID-19 related passing last month at the age of 79.
“I think I speak for all of us when I say that we are very grateful for her service and commitment, for her heart for Towanda, for the valuable discussions she had with us,” said council President Mark Christini. “Our prayers are with the family. Rest in peace, Ellen.”
Mayor Garrett Miller also shared his condolences with the Lacek family, whom he said are in his thoughts.
“We’re sure going to miss Ellen here,” he said.
Lacek was first sworn in to borough council on Jan. 3, 2006 and remained for one four-year term, according to Christini. She was sworn in again on Jan. 3, 2012, and continued to serve until her Feb. 20 passing. She also served on the Towanda Municipal Authority since 2007.
Miller hopes to create a community service award in her honor, and asked council members if they had any ideas for nominations.
“I think that would be an excellent thing for Ellen. She loved Towanda,” said Councilman Will Kovalcin. “What a nice little way to remember her.”
Officials are looking for someone to fill Lacek’s Third Ward seat, which expires at the end of December 2023. Those who are interest must be a resident of the Third Ward for the past 12 months and a registered voter.
Letters of interest can be sent no later than April 1 to Towanda Borough Council, 724 Main St., Towanda, 18848. Applicants will be considered at the April 5 borough council meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.