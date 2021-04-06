Remembering Sweitzer

TOWANDA BOROUGH —One month after mourning the loss of Towanda Borough Councilwoman Ellen Lacek, borough officials found themselves reflecting on another longtime council member who has passed away.
Paul Sweitzer died March 30 at the age of 71.
According to council President Mark Christini, Sweitzer had been a part of the borough council for the past 23 years, where he served as president and vice president multiple times and participated on the police pension, finance, administration, and union subcommittees. In addition, he represented the borough on the Central Bradford Progress Authority since 2013 and served on the Towanda Municipal Authority since 2001.
“Paul was always willing to stand up for Towanda Borough residents and downtown businesses,” Christini said. “He respected all viewpoints, but was also a firm voice when necessary. In particular, he wanted to make sure that the less fortunate in our community were taken care of and, as a personal friend, I know that Paul’s very strong faith and commitment to the Lord guided his decisions. His lifelong service and dedication to Towanda and the borough council was inspirational to me personally. Paul, we will miss you greatly. Thank you for your leadership and a job well done.”
As they came to different points in the meeting, officials recounted Sweitzer’s strong voice as part of union negotiations and his jokes about how lengthy borough Manager Kyle Lane’s report would be.
“Get comfortable guys,” Lane said in an impression of Sweitzer before his update to the board.
Last month, Mayor Garrett Miller proposed a community service award in Lacek’s memory. On Monday, he said he would add Sweitzer’s name to it.
“His passion for this community was unrivaled,” Miller explained. “He loved this town and loved being part of our council. We’re sure going to miss him.”
The council also accepted the resignation of council Vice President Rex Klinger effective March 5, and appointed Councilman Ryan Eberlin to the vice president position.
Lacek’s passing and Klinger’s resignation left two Third Ward vacancies on the board, which were filled Monday with the appointments of Gary Parks and Michelle Hatch.
“We’re glad to have you guys,” said Lane. “I think you’ll find it interesting.”
The borough is currently accepting letters of interest from any Second Ward resident to fill Sweitzer’s seat on the council. Applicants must be a registered voter and have lived in the Second Ward for at least 12 months.
Letters of interest will be accepted no later than Thursday, April 29, and can be sent to Towanda Borough Council, 724 Main St., Towanda, 18848. An appointment will be made during the May 3 council meeting.
