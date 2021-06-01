WAVERLY — Despite there being no Memorial Day parade in the Valley this year, members of the Waverly VFW, Valley Color Guard and other Veterans clubs gathered to honor America’s fallen heroes on Monday.
A short ceremony was held outside the Waverly VFW with a short speech read by Waverly VFW Quartermaster Larry Parks and the Valley Color Guard presenting arms and firing off a 21-Gun Salute.
Donnie Barber of the Waverly VFW and American Legion played Taps in front of a small crowd gathered on Broad Street.
Parks explained why it was so important for the local veterans clubs to honor their fallen brothers and sisters.
“It means a lot to us. So many veterans over the years have given their lives for the freedom of this country and it means the world to us to be able to come out here and recognize their sacrifice and just show our small manner of appreciation,” Parks said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.