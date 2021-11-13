Remembering veterans through Wreaths Across America

People have the opportunity to honor the memory of some area veterans this Christmas season.
Local volunteers with the Bradford County Wreaths Across America organization are again planning their annual memorial project, in which they place Christmas wreaths on the headstones of veterans buried in local cemeteries. Cemeteries participating this year are: Rome, North Orwell, Towner Hill and Litchfield.
The wreath-laying will begin with a ceremony at noon Dec. 18 in the Rome Cemetery. In past years, the program has included a local color guard, speakers, Boy Scouts and recognition of the various military branches.
After the program, guests interested in participating place wreaths on the headstones of veterans in Rome then travel to the other three to place wreaths there. Each volunteer is given the name of a veteran to honor. After he places the wreath in front of the stone, he is asked to say the veteran’s name aloud. If the volunteer is or was a member of the military, he offers a salute.
“I feel as a community it is our responsibility to ensure that veterans are never forgotten,” organizer Rebecca Harkness of LeRaysville stated. “Speaking their name to honor them is a small thank you for their tremendous sacrifice.”
She said 351 wreaths will be laid in local cemeteries, and money is still needed to buy many of them.
To sponsor a wreath, people may make out a check to her with a note explaining which cemetery you wish to sponsor. Donors can mail checks to her at: Rebecca Harkness, 826 Gorham Rd., LeRaysville, Pa. 18829; phone (570) 485-2070 (after 4 p.m.). More information is also available on the Facebook page Bradford County Wreaths Across America.
People can also may sponsor a wreath by going to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org and using a credit card. Remember to specify which cemetery to support. Harkness noted there are codes to enter to indicate the cemetery: Rome, PARome (at very bottom of the page, click on the VFW Post box to maximize its sponsorship); Litchfield, PASLCU; Towner Hill, PATHCR; or North Orwell, PANOWC.
Wreaths are $15 each.
Wreaths Across America began as a project to honor veterans buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Today more than 2,000 other cemeteries also are involved. Its mission is to remember, honor and teach.
According to the Wreaths Across America website:
“From the Revolutionary War to present-day conflicts, our veterans are devoted sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers. They come from all backgrounds in life to place those lives on the line for our freedoms. …
“Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,500 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad. …
“We understand we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, but our service members sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve their freedoms.
“In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. …
Wreaths Across America was founded by Morrill Worcester. The site explains: “Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Co. of Harrington, Maine, was a 12-year-old paper boy for the Bangor Daily News when he won a trip to Washington, D.C. His first trip to our nation’s capital was one he would never forget, and Arlington National Cemetery made an especially indelible impression on him.” Later it reminded him, “that his good fortune was due, in large part, to the values of this nation and the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
“In 1992, Worcester Wreath found themselves with a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season.” Remembering Arlington, and with the help of Sen. Olympia Snowe, he arranged to have wreaths placed in an older section of the cemetery. Other organizations jumped on board to help.
“The annual tribute went on quietly for several years, until 2005, when a photo of the stones at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered in snow, circulated around the Internet.” It received national attention and many wanted to help, to do similar projects at other cemeteries or simply to thank Worcester. In 2007, Wreaths Across America was formed.
“In 2014, Wreaths Across America and its national network of volunteers laid over 700,000 memorial wreaths at 1,000 locations in the United States and beyond, including ceremonies at Pearl Harbor Memorial, as well as Bunker Hill, Valley Forge and the sites of the Sept. 11 tragedies. This was accomplished with help from 2,047 sponsorship groups, corporate contributions, and donations of trucking, shipping and thousands of helping hands.” That year, it placed 226,525 wreaths at Arlington, covering the entire cemetery.
“While coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies each December on National Wreaths Across America Day is a big part of what we do, our mission to remember, honor and teach is carried out throughout the year.” It explains: “Wreaths Across America’s mission touches the lives of thousands of school, Scout, civic and religious groups across the country through fundraising for wreath sponsorships. These groups help us ensure that we reach our goal to place a wreath on each hero’s grave. In return, they receive fundraising dollars that assist in furthering their own goals and projects.”
WAA is also involved with many other projects, including giving thank-you cards to veterans; youth education; and its annual “pilgrimage” from Maine to Arlington, during which it stops at schools, veterans’ home and other locations.
To learn more, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
