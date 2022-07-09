It’s not everyday that royalty comes to town and gets to see and experience what our local area has to offer. Such a visit would certainly feel surreal and almost like a fairy tale in real time. However, that’s what happened in Bradford County 91 years ago.
In 1931, King Prajadhipok of Siam brought his family to Towanda during the Fourth of July holiday, according to a 1933 edition of The New York Times. Located in southeast Asia, Siam is now known as the Kingdom of Thailand.
At the time, David E. Kaufman was the U.S. foreign minister to Siam and had a summer home at Davan Lodge. That estate was located on the grounds that currently houses the Villa Sena Italian restaurant in Towanda.
Before their arrival in Towanda for the occasion, Kaufman and his brother, Morgan, were guests at the wedding of the daughter of Justice J.W. Kephart of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
The Siamese king accepted an invitation from Kaufman to spend two weeks at the estate while he recovered from a cataract removal. The king went on a tour of the U.S. with his queen before the surgery.
Guests at the estate included the queen’s parents and her three brothers. One of the brothers was Prince Svasti, a graduate of Oxford University in the United Kingdom and he held the position of Chief Justice of the Kingdom of Siam’s Supreme Court.
The Towanda Chamber of Commerce at the time even had the opportunity to meet the royal family at the Davan Lodge property.
During their stay, the royal family attended a Towanda versus Wyalusing baseball game, according to the Library System of Bradford County’s Facebook page. One of the princes entered the field to offer a $25 reward to anyone that could hit a home run. The family eventually left Towanda after spending three days in the area.
Almost 100 years have passed, but Bradford County can always cite a unique moment in its history when a royal head of state graced his presence here.
