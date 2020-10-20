Organizers are accepting names for the Remembrance Tree, which will be featured for a second year at the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park this holiday season. However, because of budget limitations due to COVID-19, organizers are limiting the dog tags that will adorn the tree to veterans who either lived or went to school in Towanda at this time.
Organizers hope to be back on track for next year.
COVID-19 also means that they will not be able to hold an opening ceremony like the one that took place last year, but arrangements can be made for those who want to come to the park and place their loved one’s dog tag on the tree.
The initiative is sponsored by VFW Post 1568 and the Towanda American Legion.
The deadline to submit names is Nov. 2. Those interested can call (570) 250-0688.
