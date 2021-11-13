Organizers are accepting names for the Remembrance Tree for veterans, which will return to the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park on Dec. 10. The ceremony will start at 5 p.m.
Anyone looking to hang a dog tag in memory of a veteran can call or text (570) 250-0688. Callers are asked to leave a message if no one answers.
The holiday-time initiative is sponsored by the Towanda VFW Post 1568 and Towanda American Legion Post 42.
