More than $1 billion will be going out to Pennsylvania families whose children have been attending school remotely due to COVID-19.
The money is being disbursed through a reauthorization of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, and is targeted as a reimbursement for families who would have otherwise benefitted from free and reduced price meals in the schools, according to an announcement from Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.
“The pandemic caused hardships for Pennsylvania families that nobody could have anticipated or planned for,” DHS Secretary Teresa Miller said. “The P-EBT program provides needed relief to many families with school-age children whose expenses unexpectedly increased at the same time that so many family incomes unexpectedly decreased.”
Families whose children were eligible between Sept. 1, 2020 through Nov. 30 2020 should receive benefits in late April or early May. Benefits will be distributed in early June to families with children who qualified between Dec. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, and then again in mid-July for those whose children qualified from March 1 to May 31.
The money will either be added to EBT cards for families who already utilize the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, or be mailed on a while card to the family’s home addresses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.