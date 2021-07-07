Rent, utility help still available for Pennsylvanians

Help is still available for Pennsylvania residents who face eviction after being impacted by COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. Residents in need are encouraged to start their Emergency Rental Assistance Program applications immediately.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the federal moratorium through the end of the month last week.
Under ERAP, more than $1 billion is available in the 2021-2022 state budget to households, according to the DHS. Applicants can receive up to 18 months of assistance to cover past rent and/or utility payments accrued on or after March 13, 2020, or future payments.
Both tenants and landlords can apply for this assistance, and are strongly encouraged to work together.
“Having a safe, stable place to call home is foundational to good health and overall well-being. The CDC’s eviction moratorium has been critical in helping people stay housed and avoid a wave of evictions and homelessness as Pennsylvania and the nation experience continued economic insecurity, but we must prepare for what may come when the moratorium ends,” said Acting DHS Secretary Meg Snead. “I urge any Pennsylvanian who is having trouble paying rent or utilities or who is concerned about losing their home to not wait and apply for ERAP today. This program is here to help, but please do not wait until you are in an especially difficult or desperate situation to start your application.”
Renters can qualify if someone in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits, had a decrease in pay or increase in household costs, or experienced other financial hardship. In addition, they must demonstrate a risk of housing instability or homelessness and have a household income at or below 80% of the area’s median income.
In Bradford County, this means $37,800 for a single person household, $43,000 for a two person household, $48,350 for a three person household, $53,700 for a four person household, $58,000 for a five person household, $62,300 for a six person household, $66,600 for a seven person household, or $70,900 for an eight person household.
For more information about the program and to apply, visit www.dhs.pa.gov/erap.
