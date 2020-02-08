Troy Area School District Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell was recently approved to become BLaST Intermediate Unit 17’s new curriculum specialist.
Sayre School Board member Deb Agnew, who is the district’s representative to BLaST, briefly reported the change among others during this week’s school board meeting.
“It was all part of our vote, so it’s known,” Agnew reported to the board.
Martell had previously served five years with BLaST, where her duties included work as a contracted curriculum director for the Northeast Bradford School District.
Martell’s other experience included teaching Spanish and English in the Canton Area School District from 1996 to 2010, as principal of J. Andrew Morrow Primary School and director of curriculum for the Towanda Area School District starting July 2015, and as Towanda superintendent from July 2016 to April 2018.
Following a transitioning process, Martell officially took over as Troy’s superintendent in July 2018.
