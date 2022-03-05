WYSOX TOWNSHIP — With Pennsylvania’s 9th District in the U.S. House of Representatives set to absorb Bradford County in the new year through redistricting, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9) took part in a meet-and-greet at the Towanda Golf Club Friday where he addressed a packed room of county officials and local leaders.
Meuser is currently running a campaign to continue representing the 9th District in the new year.
“It’s been an absolute honor representing the 9th congressional over the last three years,” Meuser said. “Nothing could be better as an addition to the [district] than adding Bradford County.”
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court completed the state’s redistricting, which split the 12th District. The 9th District will now include Bradford County in the new year barring any successful challenges to the newly redrawn map.
This set up a potential Republican primary between U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) and Meuser. Earlier this week, Keller issued a statement saying he would not seek re-election to avoid Republican infighting.
Keller said, “With control of Congress — and the direction of our nation — at stake, this election is bigger than any one person. Rather than pit Republicans against Republicans, which the congressional map chosen by the liberal Pennsylvania Supreme Court does, I am committed to helping take back the House, holding Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, and electing a conservative governor. To that end, I am not going to run against another member of Pennsylvania’s Republican Congressional Delegation.”
At Friday’s event, Meuser said that Keller has been a longtime friend and has an excellent and reliable congressman.
“I look forward to being his friend and gain his counsel on what’s best for Bradford County as we move forward,” he said.
Before entering politics, Meuser was the president of Pride USA, which develops motorized wheelchairs and other healthcare products. He served as Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Revenue in the Corbett administration before becoming the 9th district’s congressman in 2019, according to his congressional website.
Meuser stated that he will do everything he can to win re-election and have Republicans regain a majority in both chambers. He even thought about a possible run for the governorship, but decided that control of the House was too important.
On economics, he wants his fellow Republicans to become more fiscally responsible and avoid adding more to the national debt. He wants to enact policies that will get people back to work to boost the economy and end unemployment. He stated that Biden’s policies have enabled people not to go back to work.
“What we can do is do everything possible to keep Biden and the Democrats from engaging again in high levels of entitlements or welfare, so that the workforce stays intact,” he said.
He believes that a big part of national security is maintaining energy independence with domestic oil and natural gas. He stated that the U.S. was energy independent 14 months ago, but the country continues to buy $2 billion in oil from Russia. He is against the prohibiting of drilling on federal lands and on oil permits.
Border security is another main concern for Meuser. He wants to return to Trump-era policies like the Remain in Mexico policy, in which migrants with asylum claims are sent back to Mexico to await their asylum hearings.
He stated his opposition to H.R. 1, or For the People Act, which aimed at expanding voting. He called the bill a federal election takeover attempt and said it would have banned prohibited IDs in every state. The bill was blocked by Senate Republicans with the filibuster in June of last year. Democrats have discussed ending the filibuster, but Sens. Krysten Sinema (D-Az.) and Joe Manchin (R-W. Va.) have been opposed to ending it. Meuser said that the actions regarding the bill show the fragility of democracy.
“If Sinema and Manchin didn’t stand in the way of the Senate changing the filibuster, that bill would have passed. [Democrats] would have been one giant step in the direction of a one-party system of government and it would have been under the extreme left,” he said.
Meuser stated that he runs his office like a small business with good customer service that has four main pillars.
“Constituent services are number one on our list of goals and priorities,” he said. “We will have quite a presence, likely with a staff member here.”
The second is having good legislation that he said should always be in line with what the people want him to do. The third is having great communication with constituents. The fourth pillar is developing relationships with community staples like schools, hospitals and farms to better represent the area.
“What you can count on is consistency,” he said. “It is about driving essentially the things that have made America great and mitigating those that bring us down. We are always pursuing happiness and always a work in progress.”
Meuser stated that he and his staff live by the acronym ATP: All Things Pennsylvania, and that what’s good for Pennsylvania is good for the U.S.
“Anybody who’s known me for the last 15 years knows that this has become my mission in life,” he said.
Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko described Meuser as being tenacious when it comes to business and taking care of those in need. He also said that he’s known Meuser for decades and is thankful for his help, especially during the 2011 flood as Pennsylvania Secretary of Revenue.
“He helped us clean this county up in one week,” he said. “A lot of politicians will say they’ll fight for people and be here. This guy has always been here. He’s just like a favorite son here.”
