Rep. Owlett named to Penn College Board

 Photo Provided

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – State Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter, has been appointed to the Pennsylvania College of Technology Board of Directors.

Owlett, who represents the 68th District, was appointed by House Speaker Bryan Cutler to serve on the board for the 2023-24 Legislative Session of the General Assembly.