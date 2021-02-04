HARRISBURG – “We need to reopen our economy safely and help people return to their normal lives. This proposal would be detrimental to that goal,” said state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) following Gov. Wolf’s budget address Wednesday.
Owlett called Wolf’s 2021 budget proposal “unrealistic” given the current state of Pennsylvania’s economy as it moves into the second year of COVID-19.
Wolf’s pre-recorded pitch of the proposed $40.2 billion budget to the General Assembly was released on Wednesday and called for a series of increases in taxes and fees to support the increased spending.
The proposed budget includes an increase of spending by over 7%. Wolf has recommended the following steps to support the spending: an increase in state personal income taxes from 3.07% to 4.49%, a new severance tax on the natural gas industry, a new fee on municipalities that rely on the Pennsylvania State Police, and a mandated increase in the minimum wage, according to a press release.
Owlett voiced concerns in his statement that raising taxes for the general public steers away from the core functions of government and will only worsen the financial burden caused by the pandemic.
“Pennsylvania has a long way to go to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic – physically, emotionally and economically. Increasing taxes on our families and small businesses is certainly not going to aid in that recovery,” Owlett said. “As workers struggle with unemployment and the failed unemployment compensation system, and as business owners fight to keep their staff employed and preserve their life’s work, we cannot and should not be asking for more money for Harrisburg. The governor, a former business owner himself, should know better.”
“Rather than increasing taxes and spending, we should be laser-focused on distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. That should help our citizens get back to work, back to school and back to being able to visit with their loved ones – a key component to our emotional health,” he added.
The governor’s outlined budget is only a proposal at this time and awaits further development from the General Assembly and House Appropriations Committee, on which Owlett serves.
State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) did not immediately publish reactions to Wolf’s budget address Wednesday.
