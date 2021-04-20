Owlett Bill to match students, job opportunities earns committee approval
HARRISBURG – A bill to boost the Commonwealth’s workforce development efforts was approved by the House Education Committee today, said state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68), prime sponsor of the measure.
“Pre-pandemic, there were an estimated 200,000 unfilled skilled jobs here in the Commonwealth – good-paying, family-sustaining jobs that sat open simply because there was no one available with the skills to do the work,” Owlett said. “We have the jobs and we have some very talented and hard-working students. We simply need to bring the two together, and that’s what this bill is designed to do.”
House Bill 602 would establish the Career and Technical Education Investment Incentive Program. It would encourage a strong working relationship between employers and educators by providing tax credits to job creators that invest in career and technical education programs. The funding could be used for career and technical education scholarships or the purchase of industry standard equipment at Career and Technical Centers or CTE programming offered by individual school districts.
“So many of our young people end up leaving the state because they can’t find jobs, but at the same time, I have employers telling me that if they just had the workforce, they could grow,” Owlett said. “We need to match our students with the jobs of today and tomorrow so they can stay in Pennsylvania if they choose. But no matter where they end up, this initiative would help set them up for success.”
The proposal is modeled after the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program.
House Bill 602 is part of a package of bills known as the Commonwealth’s COVID Comeback, a pro-jobs, pro-families and pro-growth initiative aimed at not only restoring but improving the statewide economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Senate advances Yaw District Attorney Modernization bill
HARRISBURG – As legislators continue conversations about criminal justice reform, a state Senate bill, sponsored by Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), vice chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, would clarify the statutory requirements for individuals who hold the office of District Attorney in Pennsylvania.
Yaw’s bill, Senate Bill 420, focuses on a District Attorney holding a valid license to practice law in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania from the time of election throughout the term of office.
On Monday, the full state Senate unanimously advanced the bill to the House of Representatives for consideration.
“Currently, there is no requirement that a person elected to the office of district attorney possess an active license to practice law at the time of entering office, which SB 420 will require,” Yaw said. “My bill would also establish safeguards so that the office of district attorney would continue to operate uninterrupted in the event of a suspension of the law license or disbarment from the practice of law of a sitting District Attorney. It would provide needed uniformity and efficiency to current law and for those who discharge the duties of the office.
It will assure the citizens that the integrity expected in the office of District Attorney is maintained.”
Senate Bill 420 would cover situations when a district attorney’s law license is suspended, or they are disbarred. In a case of suspension, the First Assistant District Attorney would become the acting district attorney pending reinstatement of the elected district attorney, or until the end of the elected District Attorney’s current term. Disbarment would create a vacancy, which would be filled under current law or prospectively by pending Senate legislation currently under consideration in the House of Representatives.
Congressman Keller introduces bill to prioritize COVID-19 vaccines to American citizens and legal residents of the US
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) Monday introduced the Saving Hypodermic injections and Offering vaccines to Taxpayers Swiftly Act with original co-sponsors U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.-16) and U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.-1).
Starting Monday, all adults in the United States are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. In this eligibility, the Biden administration is welcoming illegal aliens to receive shots, per a statement released by the Department of Homeland Security in February, which would delay Americans and other taxpayers from accessing the vaccine.
As the crisis at the southern border continues to worsen, the SHOTS Act would instruct DHS to ensure that American citizens and lawful permanent residents are given priority to receive the COVID-19 vaccine over those visiting or who have entered the United States illegally.
“While I’m glad that more Americans are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, I am troubled that the Biden administration is giving taxpayer-funded vaccines to illegal aliens,” said Keller. “While preventing community spread remains a priority, the current guidance for COVID-19 vaccines only serves to further incentivize individuals to break the law and enter the United States illegally, compounding the crisis at the southern border which the Biden administration has yet to address.
“Americans have invested trillions in COVID-19 relief, which includes funds for vaccine development, distribution, and administration. I am proud to introduce this legislation to ensure that America’s COVID-19 vaccines are going into the arms of American taxpayers first.”
Last week, Keller joined ranking member U.S. Rep. James Comer (R-Kentucky-1), U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.-2), and six other Republican members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on a trip to the southern border to see first-hand the crisis currently unfolding and understand how it is impacting our nation.
Members of the National Border Patrol Council informed the delegation that an estimated 60,000 individuals have illegally entered the United States and evaded capture in the last two months.
According to DHS, in March of 2021:
—CBP encountered over 172,000 illegal immigrants at the southwest border, the highest monthly total in 15 years and an increase of 400% compared to March 2020.
—CBP encountered nearly 19,000 unaccompanied alien children (UACs), an increase of 486% compared to March 2020.
—CBP encountered more than 53,000 family units at the southwest border, an increase of 1056% compared to March 2020.
