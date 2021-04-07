Sens. Yaw, Martin, Laughlin seek clean water, environmental improvement funding through recent stimulus appropriation
HARRISBURG – Three Senate Republicans are pushing for increased funding towards clean water initiatives through the most recent federal stimulus payment to the commonwealth.
State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), Sen. Scott Martin (R-18) and Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-49) are seeking $250 million of Pennsylvania’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) to establish a Clean Streams Fund for Pennsylvania. The fund will be used to protect and restore Pennsylvania’s streams and rivers to stimulate economic growth in communities and improve the quality of life for all Pennsylvanians.
“As chair of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee and a member of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, I have been proud to work towards the betterment of Pennsylvania’s 85,000 miles of rivers and streams,” Yaw said. “Unfortunately, a legacy of intensive land use has left almost one-third of those waters unsafe for either humans or aquatic life. By restoring these waters, we will reduce the cost of drinking water treatment and invest in our top two industries – tourism and agriculture – by helping farms improve soil health and increasing recreational opportunities throughout the commonwealth.”
Of the known sources of pollution, 70% are attributed to either agriculture or abandoned mine drainage. These “non-point” sources of pollution are diffuse throughout the landscape and regulated differently from end-of-pipe “point” sources such as wastewater treatment plants.
Martin, also a Chesapeake Bay Commission member, stated that “without any ratepayers or user fees to support them, the burden of mitigating non-point sources falls on individual farmers and landowners, but the impacts of this pollution – and the benefits of its clean-up – are felt by all of us.”
“I have heard many concerns from local farmers about the cost of compliance with the unfunded mandates coming from the federal government,” Martin said. “This funding could play a critical role in helping Pennsylvania meet these clean water requirements without asking more from property owners or taxpayers.”
Laughlin, chairman of the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee, added that “non-point mitigation requires materials, equipment and labor that are sourced locally. For every one dollar invested, $1.60 is returned to the community. For every mile of stream improved, over $100,000 will be generated in the local economy from improved fishing and boating opportunities. Every ten percent increase in tree cover reduces water treatment costs by 20 percent.”
“The investments made in rehabilitating and improving Pennsylvania’s waterways provide tangible economic benefits to local communities, while enhancing recreational activities for anglers and boaters and preserving these valuable resources for future generations,” Laughlin said. “Pennsylvania is committed to protecting and restoring the natural beauty of our waterways and the Clean Streams Fund would provide a substantial boost to those efforts.”
ARPA money cannot be used to reduce taxes or fund government pension systems. States can only use ARPA money for certain actions to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on households, businesses, and government operations, or to make new investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure. Pennsylvania’s total allocation is expected to be $7 billion and is only available through 2024.
Congressman Keller reintroduces bipartisan bill to correctly count EMS personnel, better meet community health and safety needsWASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12-Pa.) was recently joined by U.S. Rep. Susan Wild (D-7-Pa.) in introducing the EMS Counts Act, bipartisan legislation that would address the chronic miscounting of first responders, particularly firefighters and emergency medical services personnel. First introduced by Keller and Wild in the 116th Congress last October, this legislation would improve the accuracy of data collected by the federal government regarding the quantity, location, and training levels of first responders throughout the United States.
The EMS Counts Act would require the secretary of labor to revise the Standard Occupational Classification System by dividing the general occupational category of firefighter into four sub-categories to allow firefighters to identify themselves as cross-trained EMS providers to better ensure an accurate count of trained EMS professionals throughout our communities.
On the reintroduction of the EMS Counts Act, Keller made the following statement: “Current occupational data collection methods often overlook the fact that emergency personnel, especially in rural communities, are tasked with performing multiple duties to keep the public safe. As a result, these departments are missing out on much needed support because of incomplete data. I am proud to join Congresswoman Wild in reintroducing the EMS Counts Act to correct the chronic undercounting of first responders and ensure these brave men and women have the resources they need to respond effectively to emergencies and protect their communities.”
Wild said: “Throughout this pandemic, we have seen this diverse group of health care practitioners step up to serve our communities in inspiring and selfless ways, and making sure we have an accurate count of these first responders will help us meet the health and safety needs of our communities through this crisis and in future emergencies. I’m proud to join my colleague from Pennsylvania, Rep. Fred Keller, in re-introducing this common-sense, bipartisan legislation that will help ensure our community is prepared for emergencies.”
Bruce Evans, president of the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians, said: “NAEMT applauds Rep. Susan Wild and Rep. Fred Keller for their leadership in re-introducing the EMS Counts Act. The bill will require the Secretary of Labor to revise the Standard Occupational Classification System to more accurately count the number of Paramedics and EMTs in the United States. This legislation will improve the ability of our states and communities to effectively utilize their EMS workforce to care for the sick and injured and respond to major disasters and public health crises as well as compete for Federal funding. We look forward to working with Rep. Wild and Rep. Keller on this foundational bill to better capture the number of Paramedics and EMTs in our country. As our EMS colleagues in every community across the nation continue to be the tip of the spear on responding to COVID and all other calls, the EMS Counts Act is critical to accurately count our EMS personnel as the Government is looking at these numbers for such things as vaccine distribution for first responders. We call on Congress to pass this bill in short order.”
EMS consists of a diverse group of first responders and health care practitioners, including Paramedics, Emergency Medical Technicians, and dual-role Firefighter/EMTs and Firefighter/Paramedics. These professionals respond to nearly 28.5 million 911 calls each year. The U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Statistics collects data and releases a monthly jobs report, which includes job creation and loss information. Unfortunately, the Department of Labor’s current occupational classification system does not accurately classify firefighters whose primary job is being a paramedic or EMT. Not recognizing their cross-training leads to a significant and chronic undercount of EMS personnel in the U.S. Without accurate data on the number of practicing EMTs and Paramedics, it is difficult to track gaps in emergency services and meet the emergency health care needs of communities, including planning for daily needs and major disasters.
