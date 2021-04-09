Yaw reintroduces bill to boost agricultural conservation efforts
HARRISBURG – State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) has reintroduced legislation to increase conservation and technical assistance for farmers in order to further reduce pollution impacts on local creeks and streams.
The bill, Senate Bill 465, along with separate legislation known as the Clean Streams Fund announced earlier this week by Yaw and Republican colleagues, would work to restore and improve Pennsylvania’s waterways and clean water efforts.
“Agriculture is looked to for significant reductions to meet pollution reduction goals for the Chesapeake Bay and other major watersheds in the state,” Yaw said. “Nevertheless, almost one-third of our commonwealth’s streams do not meet standards for drinking, fishing or recreation, and agriculture remains one of the largest sources of impairment. To meet the challenges, I have again introduced legislation to establish an Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program.”
Senate Bill 465 will provide for local county conservation districts throughout the commonwealth to directly receive and manage funding for agricultural conservation projects determined by local officials in order to significantly improve local water quality. Modeled after the state’s Dirt and Gravel Road Program that apportions funding to CCDs based on a formula that considers relative volumes of dirt roads and impaired streams in each district, the program would apply similar criteria in driving targeted dollars to areas with the highest need for improvement. CCD’s would work with participating farmers and landowners to determine the best management practices that will work best for their area.
Senate Bill 465 is a collaborative effort of governmental and non-governmental representatives, including the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Penn State University.
“Pennsylvania farmers have long been conservation minded and manage their farms in a way that protects natural resources,” said PFB President Rick Ebert. “However, challenges remain in meeting water quality goals, especially within the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. We are pleased that lawmakers such as Senator Yaw acknowledge that farmers cannot go it alone, while also recognizing that environmental challenges are not going away. This agriculture conservation bill will help farmers make conservation improvements on their farm and bring Pennsylvania closer to meeting those water quality goals.”
“Farmers are willing to do the right thing and conservation districts are standing by to help. But both lack the resources. CBF thanks Sen. Yaw for an important first step,” said Shannon Gority, CBF executive director in Pennsylvania. “Everyone wants agriculture to succeed and it is long past time that it gets the resources and technical assistance to finish the job. Our economy, health, heritage, and quality of life depend on it.”
“Agricultural water quality has been a priority issue in Pennsylvania and our college for many years,” stated Richard Roush, dean of the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences. “We enjoy long-standing relationships with diverse agricultural and conservation associations that share our passion for this issue. We believe arming Pennsylvania farmers with the latest science-based information, best practices, and technical support in their conservation efforts will reap huge dividends for healthy rivers, but also for farmers in making better use of soil and nutrients.”
“Given the challenges of meeting a 2025 deadline to have all practices in place to meet the Chesapeake Bay cleanup plan, now is the time for Pennsylvania to enact legislation that will provide a roadmap for meeting those goals,” Yaw added. “I look forward to a vote on this bill in the near future.”
Senate Bill 465 has been referred to the Senate Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee for consideration.
Keller introduces U.S. – Israel Cooperation Expansion ActWASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12-Pa.) introduced the U.S. – Israel Cooperation Act, legislation that would cultivate greater relations with Israel, America’s closest ally in the Middle East, by making the official policy of the United States to support bilateral law enforcement training between the two nations.
Since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, more than 1,000 law enforcement officers and first responders have traveled to Israel to participate in joint training exercises on how to combat terrorism, manage mass causality situations, and mitigate other security events.
Israel has long been a strategic partner in advancing U.S. military readiness, homeland defense, energy, and cyber security. Joint military exercises between Israel and the United States have proven to be a major success. This bill would bring the same approach to law enforcement cooperation to share best practices and help law enforcement better protect American communities.
The bill also supports Israel’s inclusion to the 85-nation coalition that has sent law enforcement personnel to the International Law Enforcement Academy, which enhances participating nations’ efforts to combat transnational crime.
On the bill’s introduction, Keller made the following statement: “The strong relationship the United States and Israel have enjoyed for decades has been central in promoting security both at home and abroad. Our nations have mutually benefited from our continued national security partnerships and the same can be achieved through bilateral law enforcement training. I’m proud to introduce the U.S. – Israel Cooperation Expansion Act to build upon our shared interests and battle common threats.”
Pa. Senate environmental chairman sponsors Solar Environmental Justice ActHARRISBURG – State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), chairman of the Pennsylvania Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, is introducing the Solar Environmental Justice Act, which prohibits state taxpayer dollars or tax credits from being utilized to purchase solar panels and related components manufactured or assembled outside the United States.
“Currently, communist China serves as a primary supplier of solar panels and components throughout the world, utilizing rare earth minerals that are mined without proper environmental standards and are often acquired through the use of forced child labor,” Yaw noted. “My bill will require that any solar panels or components purchased by the commonwealth of Pennsylvania must be manufactured and assembled in the United States. Additionally, no state-authorized tax credits may be used for a project, which would utilize foreign-manufactured or assembled solar panels and components. This approach ensures that, at a minimum, Pennsylvania taxpayer dollars are not used to support foreign governments that do not respect environmental standards or basic civil rights.”
The Solar Environmental Justice Act requires:
- The Pennsylvania Auditor General to submit to the state legislature a report on the amount of solar panels procured by state departments and agencies;
- The Department of Community and Economic Development to develop standards and guidelines to prohibit state funds from being used to purchase solar panels or components manufactured or assembled by foreign governments;
- DCED to conduct an independent study of the domestic market of solar panel production and the global supply chain and workforce involved in solar panel production;
- The Department of General Services, in cooperation with the Department of Environmental Protection, to certify that no state contracts for the purchase of electricity or solar energy credits are going to entities, which utilize solar panels or components manufactured and assembled outside the United States;
- The Department of Environmental Protection to develop a plan for the safe recycling of solar panels and components that are at the end of their useful life.
“This is a commonsense way to recognize that basic health and human rights standards should be considered when adopting ‘green’ energy options for the commonwealth,” Yaw added.
Owlett says ‘no way’ to vaccine passport
HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians should not be forced to carry a “vaccine passport” to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status, said Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68).
The state of New York is already working to implement a passport system, and it’s being discussed in other states as well as the federal government.
“People have been forced to give up so many things over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Owlett said. “We must never ask them to give up their privacy, particularly when it comes to their private medical information, which is supposed to be protected under federal law.
“It’s pretty ridiculous to me that other states are even considering a vaccine passport. That New York is actually moving forward with it is unfathomable,” he added.
Owlett noted that whether to obtain a vaccination for COVID-19 is up to individual citizens. The General Assembly has been working with the administration through the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force to help improve accessibility and availability of vaccine to those who want it.
The administration recently announced a schedule to expand eligibility for the vaccine. According to the Department of Health, all Pennsylvanians who want the vaccine will be eligible to begin scheduling appointments on Monday, April 19.
“I’m pleased we are making progress in giving people access to the vaccine if they choose to get it,” Owlett said. “That’s where our role should stop. Vaccine mandates and vaccine passports would represent a vast overreach of government into the lives of our citizens.”
Owlett said he would wholeheartedly support any legislation to prohibit the creation of a vaccine passport program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.