Congressman Fred Keller named ranking member of Education and Labor Subcommittee on Workforce Protections
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) announced he will serve as Republican Leader of the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections, one of five subcommittees within the Education and Labor Committee.
The Subcommittee on Workforce Protections is tasked with addressing issues pertaining to wages and hours of workers, workers’ compensation, trade and immigration issues in relation to employers and workers, and workers’ safety and health.
On the new leadership position, Keller made the following statement:
“I am honored to bring my 25 years of experience in private industry to the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections as the Ranking Member. During my time working in the factory and managing operations at Conestoga Wood Specialties, I learned the importance of ensuring our employees have the necessary tools to do their jobs safely and efficiently. Every worker is essential as we continue to recover from this pandemic, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in this new role to strengthen our workforce and get Americans back to work.”
Education and Labor Committee Republican Leader Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.-5):
“Representative Keller is exactly the type of dedicated, passionate public servant this subcommittee needs. I am confident that he will bring a fresh perspective to issues before the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections as it works to ensure workers and job creators can thrive in the modern economy.”
In addition to his leadership role on the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections, Keller is also slated to serve on the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education where he will work to find educational solutions for students from early learning through the high school level.
A reminder to veterans: Free assistance available through Pickett’s Sayre officeState Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) reminds area veterans and their families that free assistance is available through her district office in Sayre.
A veterans service officer with the American Legion is available to speak by phone with veterans about their benefits or other issues from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month. Phone calls are by appointment only. To schedule one, veterans should call Pickett’s Sayre office at (570) 888-9011. The next appointment date is Tuesday, Feb. 23
Veterans do not need to be a member of the American Legion to receive this free service.
