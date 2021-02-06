Pickett votes to provide COVID-19 relief and to limit a governor’s emergency powersRecognizing the extreme challenges faced by small businesses, educational institutions and Pennsylvania families as a result of the ongoing pandemic, state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) Friday joined her House colleagues in unanimously approving a comprehensive COVID-19 relief package.
“There is so much more work to do, but this relief package is a major step forward in overcoming the devastating economic hardships resulting from the pandemic,” said Pickett. “It is a financial lifeline for small business owners struggling to stay open, families having trouble paying their rent and utility bills, and schools striving to provide a quality education for our young people.”
Senate Bill 109 allocates $145 million in grants for the hard-hit restaurant and hospitality industry, $570 million for rental and utility assistance, and $197 million in funding for educational institutions, such as nonpublic schools, career and technical schools, charters schools for the deaf and blind, approved private schools, community colleges and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
The measure also clarifies funding received by businesses from the federal Paycheck Protection Program is not subject to state income taxes.
The amended proposal was subsequently approved by the Senate and signed by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Pickett also voted in support of Senate Bill 2, legislation to amend the Pennsylvania Constitution by limiting a governor’s disaster emergency declarations to a maximum of 21 days. To extend a declaration beyond that time, the House and Senate would need to grant approval.
“This action comes at a time when the state is under two long-term disaster emergency declarations: one regarding the opioid crisis and the other relating to the pandemic,” Pickett noted. “Senate Bill 2 ensures the voices of our citizens – through their elected legislators – are fully represented in the declaration process.”
With final approval by the House and Senate in the second consecutive legislative session, the proposal will now go before the voters in a referendum on the May 18 primary election ballot.
Sen. Yaw: Voters will have say on curbing governor’s emergency declaration powersA proposed constitutional amendment to limit the length of future emergency disaster declarations unless an extension is approved by the General Assembly received final legislative approval Friday and will be put before the voters to decide in the May 18 primary election, said state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), who supported the measure.
Senate Bill 2 was approved by the House of Representatives Friday, following approval by the Senate on January 26.
Under current law, a governor’s emergency declaration can last up to 90 days and be renewed by the governor indefinitely.
“This consolidation of power has led to numerous problems since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” Yaw said. “This included flawed guidance that negatively impacted long-term care settings, delayed unemployment compensation payments to displaced workers, and individual businesses and entire industries being shuttered longer than necessary.”
Under Senate Bill 2, the emergency declaration would be limited to 21 days unless the General Assembly approved a longer duration. It also clarifies that the legislature is not required to present the resolution ending the declaration to the governor for his consideration.
Senate Bill 2 also provides for a constitutional amendment prohibiting the denial of equal rights based on race or ethnicity, bringing the Pennsylvania Constitution in line with the U.S. Constitution.
As a constitutional amendment, the legislation had to be approved by the General Assembly in two consecutive legislative sessions before being put on the ballot for voters to decide. The measure was approved by the General Assembly in the previous legislative session.
Owlett applauds passage of bills to support PA farmersThe state House passed two important bills this week that will help support the state’s agriculture industry by removing barriers to agritourism and ensuring dairy farmers can transport their milk in inclement weather, said Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68).
“Our farmers are the reason we have food on our tables each day,” Owlett said. “They need and deserve our support, and one way we can do that is by adopting policies that will make their jobs a little easier.”
House Bill 101 creates the Agritourism Activity Protection Act to provide limited civil liability protections to people who offer agritourism activities on their farms. The bill would require the farmer or other activity provider to post specific warning signs and have a signed, written agreement with a participant that they have acknowledged the risk of participating in the activity.
The protections would not apply if the farmer or provider acts in a grossly negligent manner, purposefully causes the participant injury, commits an action or inaction that constitutes criminal conduct and causes the participant injury, or recklessly fails to warn or guard against a dangerous condition that causes injury or damages to a participant.
“Agritourism has helped many farmers diversify their operations to keep their farms going,” Owlett said. “It’s also beneficial because it gives the public the opportunity to explore and learn about farming and the hard work that goes into raising crops and animals that help feed us on a daily basis.”
Owlett also voted in support of a bill that would exempt milk trucks from weather-related commercial vehicle travel bans in the commonwealth. A similar measure was approved in a bipartisan vote last session but was ultimately vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf. House Bill 186 would require milk haulers who wish to be exempt during travel bans to obtain a decal issued by the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board.
“Cows don’t stop producing milk just because it starts to snow,” Owlett said. “Milk is highly perishable, and farmers have limited bulk tank capacity to store it. Milk haulers need to be able to get to the farms and transport the milk; otherwise, farmers will be forced to dump it, which causes more financial strain on their operations.”
Both bills passed with significant bipartisan support and head to the Senate for consideration.
Keller reintroduces GIVE MILK Act to increase consumption of 2% and whole milk, boost America’s dairy industryU.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-PA-12) joined U.S. Rep. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (R-PA-15) in reintroducing the Giving Increased Variety to Ensure Milk into the Lives of Kids Act, otherwise known as the GIVE MILK Act.
The legislation works to increase access of milk in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) by specifically allowing for participants — both women and children over the age of two — to choose reduced-fat (2%) and whole milk. Additionally, this bill reverses an Obama administration rule limiting WIC participants to low-fat (1%) or non-fat milk.
On the reintroduction of the GIVE MILK Act, Keller made the following statement:
“Rather than working to limit healthy options in critical programs like WIC, we should be doing everything we can to expand these options and promote the consumption of whole milk and 2%. This bill supports a healthier upbringing for our families while bolstering America’s dairy industry, which plays a critical role in Pennsylvania’s economy and rural communities across the nation.”
Congressman Thompson, ranking member, House Committee on Agriculture:
“Whole milk has great nutritional value and provides essential elements to a child’s development. I’m proud to co-sponsor the GIVE MILK Act and look forward to making this healthy option available through the WIC program.”
Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of National Milk Producers Federation:
“Milk has a unique nutrition profile which includes nine essential nutrients, three of which Americans get so little of that their under-consumption is deemed a public health concern in the most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The GIVE MILK Act would help expectant mothers and mothers of young children access milk for their families, providing infants, children, and mothers the nutrients they need during key developmental stages. NMPF thanks Representatives Keller and Thompson for their leadership and looks forward to working with them to ensure our children and families have access to nutritious and affordable dairy products.”
Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association:
“The GIVE MILK Act will encourage WIC families to consume more milk, which delivers a unique combination of 11 essential nutrients and is central to healthy diet beginning at a very young age. The American Academy of Pediatrics says milk is the leading food source for calcium, vitamin D, and potassium in the diet of American children 2-18 years, as well the number-one source of protein. This bill will expand access to whole milk—delivering more nutrients per ounce and ensuring WIC dollars go further in providing essential nutrients to women, infants, and children who are at nutritional risk. Milk processors are grateful to Congressmen Keller and Thompson for supporting mothers and their children with this important bill.”
