Owlett named to House Ethics Committee
HARRISBURG – Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) will serve on the House Ethics Committee for the 2021-22 Legislation Session.
“At a time when the people’s trust in their government is quite low, it is more important than ever to uphold the highest ethical standards for the people elected, appointed and hired to serve our commonwealth,” said Owlett. “I am honored by this appointment and take very seriously the role this committee will play as we work to restore the public trust.”
The House Ethics Committee is charged with conducting investigations and hearings about individuals on matters such as conflicts of interests and misconduct while carrying out legislative duties.
When a complaint is made, the committee conducts a preliminary investigation to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed with a formal investigation or to dismiss the complaint. After a formal investigation, the committee may recommend punishment to the House if the committee determines that a violation has occurred.
“Ethics are the foundation of good government,” Owlett said. “To quote former Supreme Court Associate Justice Potter Stewart, ‘Ethics is knowing the difference between what you have a right to do and what is right to do.”
Sen. Yaw receives committee assignments for 2021-2022 Session
HARRISBURG – State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) has been appointed to serve on six key Senate standing committees for the 2021-2022 legislative session.
Having been sworn into his fourth term on Jan. 5, Yaw will again serve as chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, a position he has held since 2013. He has also been appointed vice chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, a member of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, Banking and Insurance Committee, Rules and Executive Nominations Committee, and Urban Affairs and Housing Committee.
“I am eager to leverage my past experience and expertise to help ensure all legislation that comes before these committees is properly vetted,” Yaw said. “There are many important state-related issues presently before us. I look forward to working with my colleagues and doing my part to address them through the committee process.”
Senator Yaw represents the 23rd Senatorial District consisting of Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna (parts) and Union counties.
Congressman Fred Keller reintroduces Nurses CARE Act in 117th Congress
Bipartisan legislation seeks to ensure continuity of care for vulnerable populations
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) joined Congresswoman Susan Wild (D-Pa.-7) in recently reintroducing the Nurses CARE Act for the 117th Congress. This bipartisan bill seeks to ensure long-term care and senior living facilities can maintain adequate staffing levels by allowing temporary nurse aides to retain their certification status after the COVID-19 emergency declaration has been lifted.
Specifically, this bill provides states the flexibility to offer on-the-job experience as a partial substitute for certification courses and other evaluations, thereby preventing critical workforce shortages among America’s healthcare providers.
“The coronavirus pandemic has changed so much about how we deliver health care at nursing homes, long-term care centers, and skilled nursing facilities,” Keller said. “Congress must act swiftly to protect our seniors, and that includes shoring up the workforce pipeline for essential healthcare workers who have answered the call during the pandemic. In Pennsylvania alone, more than 4,000 temporary nurse aides have joined the ranks of our front-line healthcare workers. Their on-the-job experience should be counted toward certification — not only in recognition of their sacrifices, but also to prevent shortages among healthcare workers in the immediate aftermath of the emergency declaration.”
“Since this pandemic began, so many have joined our nursing homes and long-term care facilities in their hour of extreme need — and they deserve their work and on-the-job training to be fully recognized,” Wild said. “I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan, commonsense piece of legislation to help prevent critical health care shortages or gaps in Pennsylvania and ensure those who answered the call to get our most vulnerable through this emergency have a pathway for full-time employment once this pandemic ends.”
