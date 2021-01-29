House approves Owlett medicaid reform bill
The state House of Representatives has approved state Rep. Clint Owlett’s (R-68) bill to help prevent waste, fraud and abuse within the state’s Medicaid system.
“We take seriously our collective responsibility to ensure we are supporting people in need through Medicaid and other programs, but we are equally committed to ensuring taxpayers’ hard-earned money isn’t being misused,” Owlett said. “Everyone but the bad guys lose when fraud is allowed to occur in our human services programs. My bill would help ensure the bad guys are the losers!”
House Bill 108 would create a “do-not-pay” initiative at the state level that is modeled after a federal program designed to monitor and ultimately prevent improper payments. A similar program in Oregon saved the state $286 for every $1 it spent after enacting the do-not-pay law.
Under the bill, the governor’s budget office would oversee the program, requiring all relevant agencies to participate within two years. Agencies would be required to submit annual reports on the initiative to the secretary of the Budget, the inspector general, the auditor general, the General Assembly, and the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee.
The bill also requires that any agency expending federal funds must enter into a memorandum of understanding with the United States Treasury to participate in the initiative.
Owlett’s bill now goes to the Senate for its consideration. A related bill (House Bill 104) that would require state agencies to review their programs and expenditures, and assess whether they are highly, moderately or unlikely to be susceptible to an improper payment, was also approved by the House and sent on to the Senate.
Sen. Yaw encourages local organizations to apply for DCNR Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants
Counties, municipalities and municipal agencies, pre-qualified land trusts, non-profits and other eligible organizations interested in applying for conservation, recreation, trail, and riparian buffer grants through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources may do so now, according to state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).
“COVID-19 has certainly heightened the importance of outdoor recreation,” Yaw said. “I strongly encourage eligible applicants in the five-county region I represent to apply for this funding as a way to improve and preserve our local recreational areas and further ensure that future generations have the opportunity to experience and enjoy their appeal.”
Yaw added that over the past 20 years, the Community Conservation Partnerships Program has funded over 4,000 projects that have helped, plan, acquire, and develop parks, recreation facilities, trails, and conserved critical conservation areas and watersheds; supported education and training on conservation and recreation topics; and built conservation, heritage, and recreation partnerships.
Applications will be accepted through April 14th, 2021. Online tutorials are available to aid eligible organizations in the application process. For more information, visit: https://www.youtube.com/c/PennsylvaniaDCNR/videos?app=desktop.
The DCNR Recreation and Conservation grant program is funded with a variety of state and federal funding sources including Pennsylvania’s natural gas Impact Fee.
For more information on the grant program, visit: https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Grants/Pages/default.aspx
Owlett votes to limit emergency declarations
State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) joined his colleagues in the House Wednesday in approving a proposed constitutional amendment that would place limits on a governor’s emergency declaration powers.
Specifically, House Bill 55 seeks to amend the Constitution to state that a governor’s disaster emergency declaration may last no longer than 21 days, unless extended by concurrent resolution of the General Assembly.
“COVID-19 is unlike anything we have ever experienced, but that should not mean turning our backs on the Constitution or the system of government that has served us well throughout our history,” Owlett said. “We are not a dictatorship where one person or a small group of people makes all the decisions. We are a republic with elected senators and representatives who represent the voices of the citizens of our districts who need and deserve to be heard. This has not been happening for the last 10-plus months of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Owlett said the amendment proposal would give all Pennsylvanians the opportunity to decide via referendum whether to change the way future emergencies are handled. He believes requiring legislative approval to extend a disaster emergency beyond 21 days would ensure the voice of the people is better represented in these situations.
Currently, the governor may issue disaster emergency declarations lasting up to 90 days and may then renew the declarations multiple times with no limits.
“In addition to the COVID-19 declaration, which is nearly a year old, the governor continues to renew his opioid disaster emergency declaration which has now been going on for more than three years,” Owlett said. “I’m certain we can all agree both situations require serious action, but that can and should be done with input from the people of this Commonwealth, not just the governor and his inner circle.”
Constitutional amendments require identical proposals to be approved in two consecutive sessions by both the House and Senate. Once that occurs, the proposal can be placed before the voters on a referendum. This question could appear as early as the May 18 primary election.
House Bill 55 also includes two additional amendment proposals that would appear as separate questions on the ballot. They include prohibiting the denial or abridgement of equality of rights on the basis of race and ethnicity by adding it to the Declaration of Rights section of the Pennsylvania Constitution, and clarifying that a resolution terminating or extending a disaster emergency declaration need not be presented to the governor for signature.
Leading advocacy groups and health care workers endorse Keller’s Nurses CARE Act
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) recently announced that leading advocacy groups and health care workers have endorsed the Nurses CARE Act, a bipartisan bill Keller introduced with U.S. Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.-7) to allow temporary nurse aides to retain their certification status after the COVID-19 emergency declaration has been lifted.
On their endorsement, Keller made the following statement:
“The Nurses CARE Act strengthens our healthcare workforce and affirms our commitment to protecting the most vulnerable among us by providing temporary nurse aides a pathway to full-time employment post-pandemic. I am grateful to have the support of our front-line workers, healthcare facilities, and health associations as we work in concert to ensure the highest quality of care is continually available to those who need it most.”
Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, said, “Since the temporary nurse aide position was formally approved in the Commonwealth, more than 4,000 Pennsylvanians have completed the training program, and many have been hired to assist long-term care providers in their response to COVID-19. This legislation not only recognizes the heroic and compassionate work these caregivers have performed since the pandemic began, but also puts them on a path to full-time employment as certified nurse aides. We are grateful to Congressman Keller for his leadership and commitment to our long-term care providers and healthcare heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania and throughout the country.”
Congressman Fred Keller announces committee assignments for 117th Congress
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) received his committee assignments for the 117th Congress, announcing his continued service on the House Education and Labor Committee, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, and House Energy Action Team.
Additionally, Keller was appointed as an assistant whip by Republican Whip Steve Scalise. In this leadership position on the House Republican Whip Team, Keller will work to further House Republicans’ legislative priorities and those of the people of Pennsylvania’s 12 District.
On receiving his assignments in the new session, Keller made the following statement:
“I am proud of the work our team has been able to accomplish on behalf of Pennsylvania’s 12th District in the last Congress — advancing legislation to support job creators, stand up for our farmers, expand rural access to high-speed internet, and further America’s energy independence. We will continue to build on those accomplishments to deliver a better future for the people I am honored to represent.
“Additionally, I am grateful for the confidence that Whip Scalise has placed in me to serve as an assistant whip and help shape our nation’s future. Although by a razor-thin margin, Democrats will have control of Congress and the White House, making it that much more important that we work together to defend the values and priorities of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District.”
The House Education and the Labor Committee oversees programs that affect all Americans, from early learning and higher education to job training and retirement security. Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District is home to several career and vocational schools, as well as colleges and universities, including Penn State University, Bucknell University, Susquehanna University, Juniata College, Lock Haven University, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Mansfield University, and Lycoming College.
The Committee on Oversight and Reform is the main investigative committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. It has authority to investigate subjects within the committee’s jurisdiction as well as “any matter” within the jurisdiction of the other standing House committees.
The House Energy Action Team is a coalition of House Republicans representing districts with significant energy infrastructure. Its mission is to promote energy policies that will address rising energy prices, create family-sustaining energy jobs and enhance our national security by promoting American energy independence.
