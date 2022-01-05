Congressman Keller takes next step to eliminate Biden’s vaccine mandate for private employers, workers
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) announced Monday that he has introduced legislation, known as a special rule, providing for consideration of his Congressional Review Act resolution to nullify President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on private employers with more than 100 employees. This procedural measure sets rules for debate and allows for Keller’s CRA resolution to be discharged and eligible for Floor consideration.
To force a Floor vote on Keller’s CRA resolution with a discharge petition, 218 signatures are needed. Currently, all 213 members of the House Republican Conference have supported Keller’s resolution.
“We’re taking every legislative avenue to stop the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates. Last month, President Biden said that there is no federal solution to the pandemic, yet his broad, federal decrees over the past year contradict this message and have hurt every American while prolonging our economic recovery. I remain committed to standing up for Americans’ individual liberties and eliminating these overreaching mandates for good,” Keller said.
On Nov. 5, 2021, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration published an emergency temporary standard —requiring private sector employers to develop, implement, and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy or require weekly COVID-19 testing.
This ETS covers employers with 100 or more employees, and an estimated 84 million workers in the nation’s private sector.
Based on estimates from the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business Minority, the OSHA ETS will put nearly 45 million American jobs at risk and U.S. businesses will spend at least $1.29 billion to comply with the mandate. Additionally, employers that fail to comply will be fined $13,653 for each offense and willful violations will result in a $136,532 penalty.
Yaw announces railroad investments totaling $3.1 million in the 23rd District
HARRISBURG – State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) announced recently a $3.1 million investment in the 23rd district to revitalize three freight lines through the state’s Rail Transportation Assistance and Rail Freight Assistance programs.
The three grants, approved by the State Transportation Committee, include:
- $2.3 million to rehabilitate the Central New York Railroad’s Lanesboro Bridge in Susquehanna County. The upgrades will improve safety for freight trains, vehicles and pedestrians beneath the bridge.
- $700,000 to replace 5,000 ties and refurbish an at-grade crossing along the RJ Corman Railroad’s Lehigh Line in Bradford County.
- $166,000 to upgrade yard tracks and extend siding 150 feet for Bulkmatic LLC in Lycoming County.
“These targeted investments recognize the pivotal role freight lines play in grounding our economy and providing a reliable flow of goods throughout the region,” Sen. Yaw said. “I look forward to the growth and stability these projects will bring to our district.”
RFAP and RTAP are administered by the Bureau of Rail, Freight, Ports, and Waterways. In 2021, 25 freight improvement projects from across the state have received funding totaling $33 million.
Pennsylvania manages 5,600 miles of freight lines and is home to 65 railroads, more than any other state in the country.
