Reps. Keller, Harshbarger introduce legislation to hold colleges and universities accountable for failure to report foreign funding
U.S. Reps. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) and Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.-01) introduced the Requiring Education Providers to Observe Requirements or Trigger Fines Act or REPORT Fines Act last week. This legislation would penalize universities that do not comply with reporting requirements under the law, specifically Section 117 of the Higher Education Act.
Under the leadership of former President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, the U.S. Department of Education uncovered approximately $6.5 billion in unreported foreign gifts and contracts to institutions of higher education. This widespread failure to follow the law inspired Keller and Harshbarger to introduce the REPORT Fines Act, which establishes a strike system of penalties ranging from a written warning, to fines equivalent to the gift, and finally disqualification from federal research funding. The bill also establishes accelerated penalties for failure to report funding from a foreign adversary and expands reporting requirements to include foreign gifts and contracts worth $50,000 or more.
“When universities fail to report donations and projects funded by foreign adversaries, our national security is at risk and the integrity of America’s higher education system is diminished. Nations like China, Iran, and North Korea are actively funding research in the United States, yet we don’t know who or what they are funding. I am proud to join Congresswoman Harshbarger to increase transparency in our higher education system by establishing penalties for universities that avoid reporting foreign donations,” said Keller.
“Universities that recklessly and habitually fail to report their foreign funding should not have their research funded by the federal government. This commonsense measure will both compel universities to comply with the law and prevent intellectual property developed with taxpayer dollars from falling into the hands of our adversaries, such as the People’s Republic of China. We know the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in a robust campaign to steal American technology to further their global ambitions, so this legislation is more important now than ever,” said Harshbarger.
Pickett’s bill to modernize insurance license application process signed into law
Legislation sponsored by Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) to modernize the insurance license application process in Pennsylvania was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday. Pickett currently serves as majority chair of the House Insurance Committee.
“Under the new law, the license application and renewal process for insurance agents and brokers in the Commonwealth will be more efficient and quicker through the transmission of these records electronically,” said Pickett. “I am pleased we have now modernized the system and are no longer reliant on the U.S. Postal Service.”
Act 46 of 2021, formerly House Bill 1349, modernizes the process by which the Pennsylvania Insurance Department receives national criminal history record background checks for insurance licensing purposes. Under prior law, these records were mailed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to the Pennsylvania State Police, which then must redact any non-conviction information. The new law will speed up the licensing process by allowing the department to receive the records electronically directly from the FBI.
The act takes effect in 60 days of the signing.
Owlett bill to ensure justice for child victims now law
State Rep. Clint Owlett’s (R-68) bill to help ensure justice is served in cases where children are victimized is has been signed into law by the governor.
House Bill 156, now Act 29 of 2021, would amend the state’s Tender Years Hearsay Act, which permits the introduction of hearsay statements concerning violent or sexual offenses against children. Currently, a victim must be age 12 or younger to enable hearsay statements in the case. The new law increases the maximum age to 16, meaning hearsay statements may be presented from child victims age 16 and under. Allowing the statements would remain at the judge’s discretion.
“We always want to see justice served, not only for the sake of the victim but also to protect others from being victimized,” Owlett said. “Securing justice can be especially challenging in cases involving child victims because of them having to relive their trauma in front of a courtroom.
“The idea for this law came about because of a local constituent who was concerned enough about the issue to contact me and see what could be done about it. I thank them and am pleased to have had the opportunity to work together to help child victims and their families,” he added.
Owlett noted a fear of testifying is one of the primary reasons many sexual assaults go unreported. Child victims in sexual assault cases who do testify are routinely subjected to long periods of cross examination and are often forced to repeatedly describe the explicit details underlying any assault in front of a jury, the media and the offender. By extending the age from 12 to 16 in the Tender Years Hearsay Act, Owlett said the legislation will provide additional protections to child victims and will ensure that offenders are brought to justice.
The law will take effect in 60 days of the signing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.